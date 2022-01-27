Like all Kobelco short radius (SR) machines, the SK55SRX-7 features a compact tail swing for operation in restricted spaces, such as on urban or residential job sites, allowing for a smaller working footprint.

Kobelco Construction Machinery USA has introduced the new SK55SRX-7 mini excavator model for North America.

Kobelco understands the importance of mini excavators to its overall product line-up. Mini models play a key role in landscaping, utilities and on small construction projects, but they also can provide vital support on larger job sites too.

The next-generation SK55SRX-7 delivers increased performance and productivity from the previous model and follows the Kobelco Performance X Design concept for enhanced design and operator comfort. This reinforces the Kobelco continued commitment to design the smaller machines with the same quality, feel and comfort as the larger excavator models, the manufacturer said.

The new SK55SRX-7 with standard heavy counterweight weighs in at 11,817 lbs. with canopy and 12,147 lbs. with cab and has a 37 hp Yanmar Tier IV final diesel engine. Max digging height with the standard arm is 19 ft. 6 in., max reach at ground level is 20 ft., max dig depth is 12 ft. 9 in. and working width is 6 ft. 5 in.

Performance is key to mini excavator operators, particularly when project deadlines are tight. The all-new SK55SRX-7 benefits from improved hydraulic performance when compared to the previous 6E series.

The new hydraulic system shortens the digging cycle time by up to 7 percent, and this high performance can be maintained without reducing speed, even with a heavy load or when travelling up a slope. In addition, redesigned travel motors increase the travel speed by up to 12 percent and hill climbing speeds by up to 10 percent.

Other benefits of the new hydraulic system include smoother operation and improved levelling performance.

The integrated flow pump system enables operators to harness extra output from the third pump, which otherwise powers the swing and dozer circuit. This additional output is directed to the arm and boom for added power when digging, resulting in a fast and smooth raising operation, even with heavy loads.

Like all Kobelco short radius (SR) machines, the SK55SRX-7 features a compact tail swing for operation in restricted spaces, such as on urban or residential job sites, allowing for a smaller working footprint. The standard arm is 5 ft. 7 in., but for jobs where additional reach is needed, there is a 6 ft. 4 in. long arm. Both arms come with a thumb bracket pre-installed.

A two-way dozer blade with float comes standard and the unique blade design ensures the earth always falls forward and not behind the blade when dozing, meaning that only "one pass" is usually needed and this saves time on the job site. Inside the cabin, the dozer can be controlled by the ergonomically designed lever, which is easier to grip, and the first and second speed switches have been repositioned to improve maneuverability. A four-way (power angle) dozer blade with float also is available as an option.

Durability and reliability of the SK5SRX-7 is assured through reinforced construction. The boom, arm and swing bracket all have large cross-section segments for added attachment strength, and the bolt-tightened pins firmly lock the boom to prevent the boom top from opening laterally. The bucket features a cast-iron idler link, and the box construction dozer supports provide greater strength.

The mini excavator line now comes with a standard three year or 3,000-hour warranty.

Despite its compact size, the SK55SRX-7 also follows the same "Performance meets Design" concept as previously released on the SK75SR-7, SK85CS-7, SK140SR-7 and ED160BR-7 models. A newly designed cabin provides improved ergonomics to enable the operator to move the control levers horizontally without twisting their wrist, and the enlarged wrist rests keep the operator's forearms in position, reducing fatigue and allowing for a stable operation, according to the manufacturer.

The automatic climate control (on cab models), smartphone holder (Bluetooth handsfree-enabled), USB/AUX port, DAB+ Radio, cup holder and coat hook provide extra comfort during long hours of operation. A new color display is now standard and provides easy access to operating history, maintenance cycle and fuel and water temperature gauges. It can also be used to adjust the hydraulic oil flow to the attachments.

When in energy conservation mode, the SK55SRX-7 adapts S-mode to enable 26 percent less fuel consumption when compared with H-mode, and an auto-deceleration switch is installed as standard. The window on the right side of the cab can be opened and closed both forwards and backwards to facilitate ventilation and make it easier to hear ground workers when required.

In terms of operator safety, the high-strength cab/canopy meets ROPS, TOPS and OPG Level 1 (top guard) standards, and new LED work lights are mounted on the boom, top front and left side of the cab from the factory. Mesh type front and top cab guards are available as options. The wiper mount also has been moved to the upper right of the cab support and the skylight opening has been enlarged to improve operator visibility of the job site.

When it comes to cabin noise, Kobelco's integrated noise and dust reduction cooling system (iNDr), usually seen in its heavier machines, is a superior method of noise suppression that promotes low noise as well as exceptional engine cooling, enhanced reliability, minimal machine downtime, and a more comfortable working environment, the manufacturer said.

The iNDr filter has a high-density mesh of 30 lines per inch to collect dust and prevent it from clogging the radiators. The SK55SRX-7 also offers easy access to the engine compartment, promoting easy daily maintenance that reduces time for inspection and cleaning.

