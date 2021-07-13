Kohler has eceived the ISO 50001 certificate for the Reggio Emilia campus in Italy. It is another certification next to ISO 9001.

ISO 50001 is the international norm that specifies the requirements that an energy management system must have, enabling a company to have a systematic approach for continuous improvement of its energy performance.

This is a clear proof that the organization is committed to constantly improve the energy performance for better energy management, cost-saving and reduction of environmental impact.

"I would like to congratulate the entire team for this great achievement, another step in Kohler's commitment to improving its impact on the environment," said Vincenzo Perrone, Kohler Engines president. "Our care for the environment is not only due to our products, which are designed to achieve extremely efficient combustion, we apply it to every aspect of our work: innovative processes, modern facilities, plant management and now also excellent energy management. This project is a great example of bold innovation."

The achievement of ISO 50001 certification enables Kohler to adopt a systematic approach to make a better use of the energy-intensive assets, address the impact, conserve resources and improve the bottom line through efficient energy management.

For more information, visit KohlerPower.com.

