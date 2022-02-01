Kohler is now officially a member of the eFuel Alliance, adding yet another milestone to its sustainability and electrification strategy.

The European organization represents the interests of companies producing synthetic fuels from renewable energy on an industrial scale. Its mission is to proceed on the path of synthetic or biogenic fuel production as an alternative to conventional fuels and, in this way, contribute to climate protection.

"Kohler is proud to be a member of the eFuel Alliance. E-fuels, electric motors and hybrid solutions represent an additional solution for the reduction of CO2 emissions," said Nino De Giglio, director of marketing, communication and channel management at Kohler Engines.

"At Kohler we have always been innovation-oriented; that's why we are ready to develop clean energy solutions for our customers and the users of their machines and equipment. We are thus committed to playing an active role in the new association."

"Technological progress has always driven engine development at Kohler — from diesel engines to marine engines," said Ralf Diemer, CEO of eFuel Alliance.

"A partnership with a manufacturer of conventional engines helps us to promote biogenic fuels so that they can take root all over the world. They are an excellent alternative to conventional fuels, especially suited to reduce CO2 emissions — including those from the off-road sector — in a decisive and economical way until reaching climate neutrality.

"In this direction, thanks to the American company's continuous innovation, we have the certainty of mutual collaboration towards energy transition."

The fight against climate change is a global challenge that requires global solutions.

The association upholds the agreed EU 2050 targets for climate protection and wants to actively shape the transition towards sustainable, modern and competitive national economies.

E-fuels are produced from water and carbon dioxide (CO2) based on renewables. The type of fuel an engine uses is what determines its emissions. Therefore, using biofuels or gas reduces the amount of emitted pollutants and CO2.

Due to the heavy-duty nature of industrial applications and the long hours of use, vehicles need a high energy density fuel that can be quickly refuelled. This is where synthetic, or biogenic, fuels, together with purely electric or hybrid drives, could contribute to reducing emissions.

For more information, visit kohlerpower.com.

Today's top stories