Committing to the industry-wide initiative to achieve net zero carbon emission asphalt pavements by 2050, two additional member companies have pledged their support for The Road Forward, an initiative of the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA). They are associate member Kraton Corporation and producer member Kokosing Materials, Inc.

A NAPA member since 1985, Columbus-based Kokosing Materials Inc. (KMI), is a third-generation family-owned company with asphalt plants throughout Ohio, producing hot-, warm- and cold-mix asphalt pavements.

By joining The Road Forward, KMI is furthering its commitment to reducing its environmental impact in the communities it serves. Its three-pronged approach to environmental leadership includes investing in continuous improvement, partnering with customers to support environmental goals and promoting a global sustainable legacy.

"At Kokosing Materials, we're always looking for ways to improve our sustainability and to be the industry leader in new technologies to achieve this goal," said Corporate President Lee Schloss. "The Road Forward is moving our industry in the right direction and we look forward in helping lead this initiative."

Houston-based Kraton Corporation joined NAPA in 2011. Kraton is a global producer of innovation-based, sustainable polymers, and developed the first commercially viable styrenic block copolymers. Kraton supplies SBS polymers used to modify asphalt binders for paving and roofing applications. Kraton's commitment to sustainability recently earned them the EcoVadis Platinum rating for the second consecutive year.

The Platinum rating places Kraton within the top 1 percent of more than 90,000 companies evaluated by EcoVadis for integrating sustainability principles into their business.

Kraton's engagement with NAPA is quite extensive. Bob Kluttz, senior manager, market development, has served in many volunteer leadership roles, such as the Committee for Asphalt Research & Technology. He also has been active on the Sustainability Committee since 2018.

"Our core beliefs align with The Road Forward, and we are proud to support these efforts, connecting Kraton's 40 years of experience in extending pavement life into pursuing a sustainable asphalt industry," said Bill Davis, Kraton's director of sales, performance products.

"Kraton believes in sustainability across all fronts — efforts that have been recognized by EcoVadis and that are evidenced in our support of this net zero initiative."

In supporting The Road Forward, Kraton and KMI are providing industry leadership on climate action. Their support will help fund ongoing research and education to aid the entire U.S. asphalt industry in producing net zero carbon emission asphalt production and construction by 2050.

"We are thankful to Kokosing Materials Inc. and Kraton Corporation for embracing a shared commitment to The Road Forward," said NAPA President and CEO Audrey Copeland. "Their support of The Road Forward not only propels our collective vision for sustainable communities and commerce connected by net zero carbon asphalt pavements, but also demonstrates the positive impact that both mix producers and additive suppliers can have in their communities and beyond."

For more information about The Road Forward, including details on the industry goals and a full list of sponsoring companies, visit AsphaltPavement.org/Forward.

