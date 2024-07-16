ODOT photo This portion of Downtown Ramp Up work will alleviate safety and congestion problems and is being overseen by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Construction crews in Ohio are focused on a series of projects to reconstruct Interstates 70/71 in downtown Columbus. This portion of Downtown Ramp Up work will alleviate safety and congestion problems along the corridor and is being overseen by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

ODOT photo

"There are actually seven active phases of construction, starting with project 4R/6R, which began in late 2021 and builds a new bridge over the Olentangy River from 70 east and 71 north to 70 east, as well as a flyover bridge from 70 west to 71 south," explained Steve Fellenger, Downtown Ramp Up project manager. "The other five phases were grouped into what we call Big Build, which rebuilds both 70 east and westbound inside lanes, along with new bridges on 70 over the river, High, 3rd and 4th streets.

"This includes bridge caps at High and 3rd and a trellis on Front Street. Other phases include mainline widening bridge repair and replacement to the bridges over SR 315."

Upon completion of all phases, the project will improve safety at three of the state's top 10 crash sites and reconnect neighborhoods by replacing bridges with pedestrian-friendly structures with parking and landscape design. The overall price tag is $1.4 billion, making it the largest transportation investment on a single construction project in Central Ohio. The costs for current phases are approximately $279 million for 4R/6R and roughly $343 million for Big Build.

A large part of the 70/71 project, especially in the current active construction phases, helps to alleviate the congestion and weaving movements by moving traffic in the correct lane, along with changing the ramps and, in some cases, eliminating them. There are 23 phases in all. Not including the seven phases of 4R/6R and Big Build, nine projects are complete, leaving seven additional projects yet to be finished. They include 2D, 3, 5, 6, 6B, 6C and 6D.

Kokosing Construction Inc. is building all seven of the current active phases and has been responsible for most of the earlier stages. Fellenger said overseeing a project that started years ago is no simple task.

"The 70/71 projects date back to pre-2000 and have been led over the years by a handful of project managers and many ODOT construction staff. We work closely with our consultants that designed the projects and continue to work with them throughout the project as questions arise."

As for traffic disruptions, said Fellenger, "We have received positive feedback on the already improved traffic flow. Motorists can sometimes get frustrated with the amount of traffic that is present, and we hope they understand we are doing our best to get the project constructed quickly and efficiently, as well as limiting impacts. We try to get traffic information out to the public as early as possible, along with advanced warning signs of road or ramp closures or restrictions."

The 4R/6R completion date is scheduled for August 2026. Big Build completion is slated for July 2030, with a possible incentive for the contractor to finish as early as July 2029.

ODOT photo

"The remaining phases continue to be evaluated, and decisions are being made on which phases to advance next," said Fellenger. "We are addressing pavement and bridge conditions, along with building what phases make logical sense next. The challenge is not getting ahead of ourselves or painting ourselves in a corner, as there are many implications on what we replace and how we impact other routes, bridges, ramps and retaining walls, not only with construction, but also with the maintenance of traffic during construction."

According to Ian Downing, area engineer of ODOT District 6, there's a lot to keep up with on the current phases of construction.

"The biggest challenges are the available space, and conflicts that come with working in the dense urban setting of downtown Columbus. With an aggressive project schedule and several invested stakeholders, any unforeseen issues, even minor ones, can have a huge impact on the overall cost and completion date of the project. At the moment, the contractor is primarily focused on demolition of existing bridges and construction of new bridges, as these are the operations most critical to their schedule.

"Project 4R/6R recently opened the new eastbound ramp to traffic in May of this year. The associated structure and roadway work has been a major focus of the project team for the past two years. This traffic switch has opened the door to rebuild the existing eastbound roadway and bridges, which gave the green light for Big Build work to begin."

Downing said a number of key tasks remain for crews.

"Project 4R/6R will need to finish constructing the Front Street bridge and make the connection of the new ramp to downtown over the next year. We will also finish constructing the 23-span flyover bridge from downtown to 71 south, which is a massive undertaking.

"Big Build will be reconstructing the eastbound lanes over the next couple of years, followed by the westbound lanes. The project also will reconstruct the High Street, 3rd Street and 4th Street bridges and widen the 70/71 corridor through downtown over the next several years."

Regarding the construction of new urban avenues parallel to the interstate, crews are using the local city streets as collector/distributor roads rather than building the interstate up or out. Mound and Fulton become one way streets and provide the connectivity and access that allow the system to better function.

ODOT photo

Early site work in 4R/6R consisted of a significant amount of embankment and retaining wall work to prepare the footprint of the new exit ramp to downtown. Early Big Build operations are concentrating on tearing down the existing eastbound bridges as workers prepare to rebuild them from their foundations up.

The current phases of construction consist of typical heavy highway operations. Cranes, drill rigs, excavators, loaders, dozers, pavers, rollers and many other pieces of heavy equipment can be seen on the project site. Main materials include asphalt, concrete, embankment, rock, steel beams, rebar and numerous items needed for lighting, traffic control, traffic signals and drainage.

For Fellenger, working on the mega undertaking is rewarding, despite the seemingly never-ending timeline.

"There is a great deal of pride to be a part of such a large project that benefits so many people. My pleasure comes from making Ohio roadways safer, so, that people can get home to their loved ones." CEG

