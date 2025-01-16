Kokosing Construction Company is working on a $101M I-81 widening project in Virginia, adding lanes and rehabilitating bridges between mile markers 221 and 225 in Augusta County. The project, set for completion in 2027, aims to reduce congestion and enhance safety on the corridor connecting 13 counties and 21 cities.

Photo courtesy of Kokosing Construction Company Inc. The Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) Interstate 81 widening project impacting northbound and southbound lanes between mile markers 221 and 225 in Augusta County in Staunton, Va., is on track to be completed in 2027.

The Virginia Department of Transportation's (VDOT) Interstate 81 widening project impacting northbound and southbound lanes between mile markers 221 and 225 in Augusta County in Staunton, Va., is on track to be completed in 2027, reducing vehicular congestion and enhancing safety and capacity by adding a third lane and widening and rehabilitating five bridges. Work began in 2023 and includes extensive earthmoving; full-depth reclamation; paving; and bridges undergoing substructure repairs to support the expanded superstructure.

Specifically, there will be one additional northbound lane from the Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) on-ramp at exit 222 to the Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) off-ramp at exit 225 and one additional southbound lane from the Route 262 on-ramp at exit 225 to approximately 1,200 ft. south of the bridge over the I-81 southbound ramp to eastbound I-64 at exit 221. Interstate 81 is a 325-mi. corridor that connects 13 counties and 21 cities and towns across Staunton, Bristol and Salem districts overseen by VDOT.

The project was awarded in April 2023 and is executed by the design-build team of Kokosing Construction Company and Rinker Design Associates. Construction commenced in November 2023 with the initial phase focusing on shoulder strengthening to facilitate traffic shifts necessary for median widening. Kokosing's earthmoving operations actively progressed in the median.

Westerville, Ohio-based Kokosing Construction Company serves as the prime contractor for the project, deploying four crews on-site. The design-builder's responsibilities include completing design of the project; acquiring any right of way and easements as needed; relocating utilities; acquiring any environmental permits necessary; and constructing the final project.

The design-build team includes several subcontractors: Rinker Design Associates for project design; Haley & Aldrich Inc. for geotechnical services; H&B Surveying; Fairfield & Echols LLC for bridge construction; CES Consulting for signing and electrical; Slurry Pavers Inc. for full-depth reclamation; B&S Contracting Inc. for paving; Mullen's Markings for pavement markings; and Long Fence Company Inc. for guardrail installation.

"In 2019, the Virginia General Assembly adopted legislation creating the Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement Fund, which receives revenues through the Interstate Operations and Enhancement Program and a regional fuels tax along the corridor that was signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam in April that year," said Dave Covington, I-81 program delivery director. "VDOT is utilizing federal Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act [TIFIA] loans to advance projects along the corridor more quickly with low-interest rate loans."

The program began with a corridor study completed in 2018 identifying the different improvements required as part of the project.

Given the project's location at the busy I-81/I-64 Interchange and the presence of three other active projects nearby, safety is a top priority.

"To protect construction workers, traffic barriers have been installed and speed limits have been reduced. All detours, whether planned or due to incidents, will utilize the Route 262 bypass around Staunton," said Joe Duquette, construction manager.

The project involves placing approximately 190,000 cu. yds. of fill and about 110,000 tons of asphalt. Around 105,000 sq. yds. of full-depth reclamation will be conducted between the northbound and southbound lanes using reclaimers and bulk spreaders. All other construction aspects will utilize conventional equipment.

"The greatest challenge of this project is maintenance of traffic [MOT] due to its phased nature, which includes the reconstruction of five bridges," said Duquette. "While the median grading is relatively straightforward and the site is mostly balanced, there have been no significant environmental or historical impacts."

Construction phases involve installing stormwater BMPs (best management practices); drainage pipes; full-depth reclamation; paving; bridge demolition and reconstruction; overhead sign structures; and new signage. Challenges anticipated during that time are the transitioning and scheduling of work as the project moves through different phases. Duquette added that the area has sufficiently rebounded from the pandemic and not encountered any issues with materials or labor on this project as a result.

The estimated project value is $140 million, with Kokosing Construction Company awarded the contract for $100,831,000 as the design-builder. The contract includes a 6 percent DBE (disadvantaged business enterprise) participation goal. The three northbound lanes on I-81 are scheduled to open on Nov. 24, 2026, with substantial completion of the three southbound lanes by May 10, 2027. Final project completion is set for May 21, 2027. The Improve81 website (Improve81.org) has all the latest news including video and podcast updates. CEG

