Komatsu America's New HD785-8 Off-Highway Truck with High Horsepower

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Highway Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Submit a Classified Listing Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Komatsu America's New HD785-8 Off-Highway Truck with High Horsepower

Mon December 16, 2019 - National Edition
Komatsu


With a tight turning radius of 33 ft. 2 in. (10 m), the HD785-8 provides enhanced maneuverability when spotting to be loaded and positioning to dump.
With a tight turning radius of 33 ft. 2 in. (10 m), the HD785-8 provides enhanced maneuverability when spotting to be loaded and positioning to dump.
With a tight turning radius of 33 ft. 2 in. (10 m), the HD785-8 provides enhanced maneuverability when spotting to be loaded and positioning to dump. The HD785-8 has a 7-speed, fully automatic transmission with two selectable reverse speeds. With a payload capacity of 101.6 tons (92.2 t), the HD785-8 is built for mining, quarry and aggregates.

Komatsu America's new HD785-8 rigid frame off-highway haul truck, with a Tier IV Komatsu SAA12V140E-7 engine, has the highest in class net horsepower, 1,140 hp (849 kW) in North America. With a payload capacity of 101.6 tons (92.2 t), it's built for mining, quarry and aggregates.

"The HD785-8 has excellent travel performance on grade and wet multiple disc brakes on all four wheels provide great downhill brake retarding performance," said Robert Hussey, product marketing manager, Komatsu America. "The HD785-8 delivers fast acceleration out of the pit and the new cab keeps operators comfortable during long shifts, resulting in high production per hour."

With a tight turning radius of 33 ft. 2 in. (10 m), the HD785-8 provides enhanced maneuverability when spotting to be loaded and positioning to dump. The Komatsu traction control system (KTCS) is standard on the HD785-8. KTCS automatically applies pressure to independent brake assemblies for optimum traction in various ground conditions, without the need for differential lock-up, so steering performance is not compromised.

KomVision all-around machine monitoring system provides the operator with a bird's-eye view of the working area on a dedicated monitor in the dash (separate monitor from the rearview monitoring system).

The HD785-8 has a 7-speed, fully automatic transmission with two selectable reverse speeds. The Komatsu advanced transmission with optimum modulation control system (K-ATOMiCS) ensures smooth clutch engagement for a comfortable ride and reduced material spillage.

The automatic retard speed control (ARSC) automatically maintains a selected downhill travel speed (rather than engine RPM) to let operators keep their focus on the haul road.

Other features include:

  • Standard diagonal access stairway provides easy access to cab and deck.
  • Additional ladders with gates and handrails on the right-hand and left-hand side provide secondary egress.
  • LED lighting package provides excellent visibility in various working conditions.
  • The Tier IV Final after treatment solutions utilizes dual Komatsu diesel particulate filters (KDPF) — most regeneration is performed passively, with no action required of the operator and no interference with machine operation.
  • No selective catalytic reduction (SCR), therefore diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) is not a required consumable fluid.
  • Auto idle shutdown helps reduce unnecessary idle time and lowers operating cost.

In-Cab Enhancements/Features

  • New, air-suspension, heated and ventilated operator seat and upgraded trainer seat provide a comfortable ride.
  • KOMTRAX Plus telematics system and upgraded machine monitor provide key machine metrics for utilization, production and machine health.
  • Rearview monitoring system located on a dedicated monitor in the upper right-hand corner of the cab.
  • Auto idle setting system (AISS) adjusts engine idle speed based on coolant temperature for reduced machine warm-up time.

Maintenance Features

  • Anchored tie off points (ISO 14567) around the machine provide technicians a location to attach service lanyards.
  • Centralized arrangement of filters, grease points, and fast fuel fill coupler.
  • Ground level battery isolator, starter isolator, and machine immobilization switch.
  • Ground level service center and jump start receptacle.

For more information, visit www.komatsuamerica.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Komatsu mining Off-Highway Trucks TRUCKS