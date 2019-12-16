Komatsu America's New HD785-8 Off-Highway Truck with High Horsepower

With a tight turning radius of 33 ft. 2 in. (10 m), the HD785-8 provides enhanced maneuverability when spotting to be loaded and positioning to dump.

Komatsu America's new HD785-8 rigid frame off-highway haul truck, with a Tier IV Komatsu SAA12V140E-7 engine, has the highest in class net horsepower, 1,140 hp (849 kW) in North America. With a payload capacity of 101.6 tons (92.2 t), it's built for mining, quarry and aggregates.

"The HD785-8 has excellent travel performance on grade and wet multiple disc brakes on all four wheels provide great downhill brake retarding performance," said Robert Hussey, product marketing manager, Komatsu America. "The HD785-8 delivers fast acceleration out of the pit and the new cab keeps operators comfortable during long shifts, resulting in high production per hour."

With a tight turning radius of 33 ft. 2 in. (10 m), the HD785-8 provides enhanced maneuverability when spotting to be loaded and positioning to dump. The Komatsu traction control system (KTCS) is standard on the HD785-8. KTCS automatically applies pressure to independent brake assemblies for optimum traction in various ground conditions, without the need for differential lock-up, so steering performance is not compromised.

KomVision all-around machine monitoring system provides the operator with a bird's-eye view of the working area on a dedicated monitor in the dash (separate monitor from the rearview monitoring system).

The HD785-8 has a 7-speed, fully automatic transmission with two selectable reverse speeds. The Komatsu advanced transmission with optimum modulation control system (K-ATOMiCS) ensures smooth clutch engagement for a comfortable ride and reduced material spillage.

The automatic retard speed control (ARSC) automatically maintains a selected downhill travel speed (rather than engine RPM) to let operators keep their focus on the haul road.

Other features include:

Standard diagonal access stairway provides easy access to cab and deck.

Additional ladders with gates and handrails on the right-hand and left-hand side provide secondary egress.

LED lighting package provides excellent visibility in various working conditions.

The Tier IV Final after treatment solutions utilizes dual Komatsu diesel particulate filters (KDPF) — most regeneration is performed passively, with no action required of the operator and no interference with machine operation.

No selective catalytic reduction (SCR), therefore diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) is not a required consumable fluid.

Auto idle shutdown helps reduce unnecessary idle time and lowers operating cost.

In-Cab Enhancements/Features

New, air-suspension, heated and ventilated operator seat and upgraded trainer seat provide a comfortable ride.

KOMTRAX Plus telematics system and upgraded machine monitor provide key machine metrics for utilization, production and machine health.

Rearview monitoring system located on a dedicated monitor in the upper right-hand corner of the cab.

Auto idle setting system (AISS) adjusts engine idle speed based on coolant temperature for reduced machine warm-up time.

Maintenance Features

Anchored tie off points (ISO 14567) around the machine provide technicians a location to attach service lanyards.

Centralized arrangement of filters, grease points, and fast fuel fill coupler.

Ground level battery isolator, starter isolator, and machine immobilization switch.

Ground level service center and jump start receptacle.

For more information, visit www.komatsuamerica.com.