Komatsu Announces New Range of Hydraulic Rock Breakers

Manufactured by Montabert, branded Komatsu, these hydraulic breakers are designed and tested to fit Komatsu excavators from the PCMR30-5 up to the PC800LC-8, without modification.

To meet North American customer demand for rock breakers, Komatsu is launching a full range of hydraulic breakers specifically for that market. Manufactured by Montabert, branded Komatsu, these hydraulic breakers are designed and tested to fit Komatsu excavators from the PCMR30-5 up to the PC800LC-8, without modification.

Montabert invented the first all-hydraulic rock breaker and is a worldwide leader for the design, production, and distribution of hydraulic and pneumatic demolition and drilling equipment. These all-hydraulic rock breakers will be branded Komatsu in the North American market to serve a variety of industries, including construction, quarry, and mining.

The breakers' high percussion efficiency and unique variable energy technology provide high production in multiple applications. To protect customer investment in the equipment, they feature an anti-blank firing system and automatic greasing.

To ensure Komatsu's North American customers receive the service they've come to expect and depend on, these products have a dedicated hydraulic attachments sales and service team to support North American distributors. These specialists are factory-trained and experienced with installation, operation, service, and rebuilds.