Komatsu, in collaboration with Boliden, announced the commissioning and start of field trials for the first diesel trolley truck in its new Power Agnostic (PA) series.

The Komatsu Power Agnostic 930E truck was deployed at Boliden's Aitik mine in Gallivare, Sweden, marking a major step forward in the journey toward decarbonizing surface mining operations.

Unveiled at MINExpo 2024 in Las Vegas, the Power Agnostic 930E haul truck garnered significant attention for its modular, future-forward design. The truck displayed on the show floor was earmarked for Boliden's Aitik copper mine, marking the first truck to undergo mine site testing. Now operating at one of Europe's largest and most productive open-pit copper mines, this haul truck is set to undergo a 12-month field trial.

Built on Komatsu's new modular platform, the Power Agnostic 930E offers flexibility and future-proofing. The PA platform enables customers to begin with diesel power and later transition to alternative energy sources such as battery-electric or hydrogen fuel cell technology, depending on their operational needs, technology readiness and pace of decarbonization efforts. The integration of diesel trolley assist functionality further enhances performance by reducing fuel consumption and emissions, while paving the way for a future electrified mine.

"Integrating the Power Agnostic 930E into our fleet reflects Boliden's ambition to be at the forefront of sustainable mining," said Jonas Ranggard, senior project manager, Boliden. "Partnering with Komatsu on this pilot helps us explore innovative solutions that align with our climate goals while continuing to deliver productivity and performance. We see great potential in this technology and look forward to where it can lead us next."

As a founding member of Komatsu's Greenhouse Gas Alliance, Boliden is reinforcing its commitment to a more sustainable future. The upcoming trial will enable Komatsu and Boliden to gather detailed operational insights and learnings to advance haulage decarbonization efforts further.

"This is more than just a technical achievement, it's a meaningful step forward in our joint commitment towards zero-emission mining," said Jeroen De Roeck, senior mining manager, Komatsu Europe. "By commissioning the first diesel trolley truck in our Power Agnostic series at Boliden's Aitik Mine, we are turning vision into reality. Our partnership with Boliden is a shining example of how collaboration can drive sustainable innovation in mining."

The learnings from this field trial will play a critical role in guiding future advancements in Komatsu's power-agnostic lineup. This will support both companies' shared ambition to decarbonize mining operations and drive progress toward a lower-emission future.

