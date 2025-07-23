Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Komatsu Commissions First Diesel Trolley Power Agnostic Truck

    Komatsu and Boliden launch field trials for the first diesel trolley truck in the Power Agnostic series at Boliden's Aitik mine. The modular design allows for future transition to alternative energy sources, supporting decarbonization efforts in mining operations. Collaboration drives sustainable innovation.

    Wed July 23, 2025 - National Edition
    Komatsu


    Komatsu, in collaboration with Boliden, announced the commissioning and start of field trials for the first diesel trolley truck in its new Power Agnostic (PA) series.
    Komatsu photo
    Komatsu, in collaboration with Boliden, announced the commissioning and start of field trials for the first diesel trolley truck in its new Power Agnostic (PA) series.
    Komatsu, in collaboration with Boliden, announced the commissioning and start of field trials for the first diesel trolley truck in its new Power Agnostic (PA) series.   (Komatsu photo) The Komatsu Power Agnostic 930E truck was deployed at Boliden’s Aitik mine in Gallivare, Sweden, marking a major step forward in the journey toward decarbonizing surface mining operations.   (Komatsu photo)

    Komatsu, in collaboration with Boliden, announced the commissioning and start of field trials for the first diesel trolley truck in its new Power Agnostic (PA) series.

    The Komatsu Power Agnostic 930E truck was deployed at Boliden's Aitik mine in Gallivare, Sweden, marking a major step forward in the journey toward decarbonizing surface mining operations.

    Unveiled at MINExpo 2024 in Las Vegas, the Power Agnostic 930E haul truck garnered significant attention for its modular, future-forward design. The truck displayed on the show floor was earmarked for Boliden's Aitik copper mine, marking the first truck to undergo mine site testing. Now operating at one of Europe's largest and most productive open-pit copper mines, this haul truck is set to undergo a 12-month field trial.

    Built on Komatsu's new modular platform, the Power Agnostic 930E offers flexibility and future-proofing. The PA platform enables customers to begin with diesel power and later transition to alternative energy sources such as battery-electric or hydrogen fuel cell technology, depending on their operational needs, technology readiness and pace of decarbonization efforts. The integration of diesel trolley assist functionality further enhances performance by reducing fuel consumption and emissions, while paving the way for a future electrified mine.

    "Integrating the Power Agnostic 930E into our fleet reflects Boliden's ambition to be at the forefront of sustainable mining," said Jonas Ranggard, senior project manager, Boliden. "Partnering with Komatsu on this pilot helps us explore innovative solutions that align with our climate goals while continuing to deliver productivity and performance. We see great potential in this technology and look forward to where it can lead us next."

    As a founding member of Komatsu's Greenhouse Gas Alliance, Boliden is reinforcing its commitment to a more sustainable future. The upcoming trial will enable Komatsu and Boliden to gather detailed operational insights and learnings to advance haulage decarbonization efforts further.

    "This is more than just a technical achievement, it's a meaningful step forward in our joint commitment towards zero-emission mining," said Jeroen De Roeck, senior mining manager, Komatsu Europe. "By commissioning the first diesel trolley truck in our Power Agnostic series at Boliden's Aitik Mine, we are turning vision into reality. Our partnership with Boliden is a shining example of how collaboration can drive sustainable innovation in mining."

    The learnings from this field trial will play a critical role in guiding future advancements in Komatsu's power-agnostic lineup. This will support both companies' shared ambition to decarbonize mining operations and drive progress toward a lower-emission future.

    For more information, visit www.komatsu.com.




    Today's top stories

    PCL Construction Builds New Train Yard in Seattle

    Industry Helps With Texas Flood Recovery

    OTC Approves $930M in Road, Bridge Improvements

    WSDOT Opens Part of New SR 509 Expressway in SeaTac

    Wenatchee Valley College Breaks Ground On CTEI Building

    Allston Multimodal Project in Boston in Doubt After Trump Cancels Most of Its Funding

    Classen's Crane Service Expands Its Reach Across New England Region

    New Mexico Town Also Digs Out From Damaging Floods



     

    Read more about...

    Komatsu MINExpo Off-Highway Trucks Off-Road Equipment







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147