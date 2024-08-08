Komatsu Company Stores East held open houses July 10, 2024, in Holbrook, N.Y., and July 31, 2024, in South Plainfield, N.J.

The events provided attendees with opportunities to see the latest Komatsu equipment and speak with Komatsu team members to learn about operation solutions designed to support business goals.

In addition, both events featured exhibitor booths that included Montabert, Genesis Attachments, Cemen Tech, Finlay, GPS solutions and more and food trucks. Both events were well attended by local contractors.

Upcoming Komatsu Company Stores East open houses include Harrisburg, Pa., on Sept. 11, 2024; Hatfield, Pa., on Sept. 18, 2024; and Baltimore, Md., on Oct. 2, 2024. CEG

