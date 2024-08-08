List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Komatsu Company Stores East Holds Open Houses

    Komatsu Company Stores East recently held open houses in N.Y. and N.J., showcasing their latest equipment and solutions for business owners. Local contractors attended, engaging with exhibitors and enjoying food trucks. Future events are planned in PA and MD.

    Thu August 08, 2024 - Northeast Edition #17
    CEG


    Komatsu Company Stores East held open houses July 10, 2024, in Holbrook, N.Y., and July 31, 2024, in South Plainfield, N.J.

    The events provided attendees with opportunities to see the latest Komatsu equipment and speak with Komatsu team members to learn about operation solutions designed to support business goals.

    In addition, both events featured exhibitor booths that included Montabert, Genesis Attachments, Cemen Tech, Finlay, GPS solutions and more and food trucks. Both events were well attended by local contractors.

    Upcoming Komatsu Company Stores East open houses include Harrisburg, Pa., on Sept. 11, 2024; Hatfield, Pa., on Sept. 18, 2024; and Baltimore, Md., on Oct. 2, 2024. CEG

    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16

    New and existing customers make connections with the Komatsu East team in Holbrook, N.Y. (Photo courtesy of Komatsu East)
    (L-R): Bill Blessing, equipment foreman of Danco, Morganville, N.J., took his nephews, Connor and Hunter, to the Komatsu Stores East open house in South Plainfield, N.J. (CEG photo)
    Attending the Komatsu Stores East open house in Holbrook, N.J., (L-R) are Lindsay Ekizian, community affairs representative to U.S. Rep. Andrew Garbarino; Mike Kubas, vice president of operations, Company Owned Distribution – East; and Dana Welch, senior director of product support. (Photo courtesy of Komatsu East )
    Brian Haeffner, technology solutions expert for factory integrated technology machines, explains how the system works to an open house guest in Holbrook, N.Y. (Photo courtesy of Komatsu East)
    Komatsu East proudly displayed dozers, excavators and more at the open house in Holbrook, N.Y. (Photo courtesy of Komatsu East)
    Komatsu East proudly displayed dozers, excavators and more at the open house in Holbrook, N.Y. (Photo courtesy of Komatsu East)
    Karen Steingart, IT desktop support technician, works registration for the open house event in Holbrook, N.Y. (Photo courtesy of Komatsu East)
    (L-R): Kim Voorhees, Christine Coyle and Alba Rodriguez, all of Komatsu Company Stores East, are ready to greet guests at the open house in South Plainfield, N.J. (CEG photo)
    Andy Banas, territory sales manager of BOMAG, is ready to discuss the BOMAG BM2200/65 with customers in South Plainfield, N.J. (CEG photo)
    In South Plainfield, N.J., Michelle Wilson, sales engineer of Montabert, was eager to discuss Montabert attachments and Lehnhoff quick couplers with customers. (CEG photo)
    Sean Early, product specialist, crushing and screening, Komatsu North America, takes a moment for a photo by the Finlay 863+ screen in South Plainfield, N.J. (CEG photo)
    In South Plainfield, N.J., customers could check out the GPS base and rover with an FC-6000 tablet. (CEG photo)
    Nelson Gould, northeast regional technical support manager, Cemen Tech, was ready to talk about his company’s line of volumetric mixers in South Plainfield, N.J. (CEG photo)
    Guests and Komatsu Company Stores East team members enjoyed a barbecue lunch in South Plainfield, N.J. (CEG photo)
    Meeting up at the Genesis Attachments booth during the Komatsu Stores East open house in South Plainfield, N.J., (L-R) are Mike Keremes, regional sales manager, Genesis Attachments; Chris Standke, equipment superintendent, and Kevin McGinn, assistant equipment superintendent, both of George Harms Construction. (CEG photo)
    In South Plainfield, N.J., Dominick Vecchiarelli (L), Komatsu Stores East, and Frank Szyskowski of MHERS, Freehold, N.J. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    Houston Highway Set for $7B Upgrade

    Equip Exposition Exhibit Space Sold Out for 2024 Show

    Graniterock's Critical Turbo Project Improves Safety

    Phase III of SCDOT's Berlin G Myers Parkway Begins

    Yanmar-Powered ASV VT-75 Brings Superior Lift Capacity, Loading Capabilities

    Milton Rents Eyes Three New Locations, Growth in 2024

    Long-Time Sales Administrator William S. Kretschmer Jr. Dies

    Survey: Concerns Remain Over Buy America Requirements



     

    Read more about...

    Events Komatsu Komatsu Company Stores East New Jersey New York







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA