Komatsu's South Harbor campus in Milwaukee, Wis.

Komatsu recently received awards recognizing the company's newly completed office building project in Milwaukee, Wis.

The Daily Reporter, a construction industry publication, honored Komatsu's South Harbor office building and parking structure with both a 2021 Top Projects award and the Best in Show award, an accolade bestowed on the top project among all the 2021 award winners.

The Milwaukee Business Journal recognized the Komatsu project with its 2022 Best New Development Office award.

Komatsu's 180,000-sq.-ft. office building is part of a new corporate campus nearing completion in Milwaukee's Harbor District, located just south of the city's downtown area.

Designed to reflect the company's focus on sustainability, the office building received LEED v4 Building Design & Construction (BD+C) Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. The LEED program is a globally recognized symbol of excellence in green building and its certification helps to ensure electricity cost savings, lower carbon emissions and healthier environments.

The South Harbor office building is the only LEEDv4 BD+C New Construction (NC) Gold project in the city of Milwaukee and is the highest-rated LEEDv4 BD+C in the state of Wisconsin.

"We are grateful to our partners at Hunzinger Construction, EUA and GRAEF for making this project possible," said John Koetz, Komatsu's executive VP of surface mining. "We could not have completed this complex build and earned LEED Gold certification without the support of the full project team."

Also part of the campus is a 430,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility that recently began operations. The facility produces the major components of large mining machines, including electric rope shovels, hybrid shovels, draglines and blasthole drills. The location serves as the large gearing center of excellence and the large fabrication and machining center of excellence for Komatsu's global mining division.

For more information, visit www.komatsu.com.

Today's top stories