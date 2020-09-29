Komatsu D155PX-8 LGP Dozer Ideal for Numerous Applications

Compared to the standard model, the D155PX-8’s 8-roller undercarriage provides greater traction and optimum balance, while significantly reducing ground pressure.

Komatsu America's 354 hp low ground pressure dozer, the D155PX-8, incorporates the Komatsu technology used in the D155AX-8, enhanced with two blade options and more track on the ground.

With 12 percent wider track gauge, 9 percent longer track on ground and 47 percent lower ground pressure than the standard model, the D155PX-8 offers improved performance, floatation and stability, according to the manufacturer.

Compared to the standard model, the D155PX-8's 8-roller undercarriage provides greater traction and optimum balance, while significantly reducing ground pressure. Equipped with either large capacity semi-u blade or an angle blade, the D155PX-8 can move large amounts of material, while the wider cutting edge reduces the number of passes needed when grading.

"The D155PX-8 is excellent for applications that require lower ground pressure and can be especially useful for energy and pipeline work," said Chuck Murawski, product manager, Komatsu America.

"When equipped with 38 in. extreme service shoes, angle blade, and towing winch, the D155PX-8 has a higher operating weight compared to competitors for increased useable drawbar pull with a powerful towing winch."

For applications that don't require an angle blade, higher capacity 12.9 cu. yd. bushed semi-u dual tilt and pitch semi-u blades are available.

Despite its heavier weight, the D155PX-8's longer and wider track maintains a low ground pressure of only 7.7 psi (53 KPa). The ground contact area is increased by 72 percent from the standard model for improved floatation in soft ground, and the long and wide undercarriage provides better stability on slopes and excellent machine balance. The eight fixed mounted track rollers per side distribute the machine weight.

The ROPS cab provides nearly unobstructed visibility to both sides of the machine and there are no external ROPS posts to block the operator's view. Komatsu's ergonomically designed Palm Command Control System (PCCS) gives operators maximum control, offering a relaxed posture and superb fine control, according to the manufacturer.

Optional rear attachments include a counterweight with rigid drawbar (7,860 lbs.), a hydraulic winch and long drawbar.

Whether rented, leased or purchased, the D155PX-8 is covered by Komatsu CARE for the first three years or 2,000 hours, whichever comes first.

For more information, visit www.komatsuamerica.com.