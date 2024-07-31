Photo courtesy of Komatsu The PC490HRD-11, PC290LC-11, PC360LC-11 and PC490LC-11 are now available to the North American demolition industry.

Komatsu has introduced a new machine portfolio of demolition excavators to the North American market.

The PC490HRD-11, PC290LC-11, PC360LC-11 and PC490LC-11 have been successfully operating in the European market for more than 20 years and are now available to the North American demolition industry, providing the opportunity for customers to increase job site efficiency.

The PC490HRD-11 demolition excavator features the K100 boom change system, enabling operators to begin working within minutes of arriving at a job site, and minimizing time for boom changes as the job progresses. The machine can reach up to 104 ft. and includes a full demolition guarding package, excellent visibility from a 45-degree tilting cab, and an informative human/machine interface panel.

The PC290LC-11, PC360LC-11 and PC490LC-11 straight boom excavators boost reach, providing 22 to 26 percent more reach than standard excavators, with easy customization that allows users to program up to 15 different tools. The machines are built to tackle tough demolition jobs with robust protection elements like heavy-duty revolving frame and under guards, bucket cylinder guard, boom light protection guards and reinforced attachment linkage.

Komatsu's additional product line of Lehnhoff quick couplers and Montabert demolition attachments can be paired with these demolition excavators to further increase the versatility of these machines.

"Komatsu understands that the demolition industry is a fast growing and evolving segment that demands new product innovation," said Bruce Boebel, director of products and services. "We are excited to be able to now provide this family of demolition excavator solutions in support of the industry, offering the ability to quickly customize for different working environments and provide versatility and efficiency at the job site."

For more information, visit komatsu.com.

Today's top stories