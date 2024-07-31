List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Komatsu Introduces Demolition Excavators to North America

    Wed July 31, 2024 - National Edition
    Komatsu


    The PC490HRD-11, PC290LC-11, PC360LC-11 and PC490LC-11 are now available to the North American demolition industry.
    Photo courtesy of Komatsu
    The PC490HRD-11, PC290LC-11, PC360LC-11 and PC490LC-11 are now available to the North American demolition industry.

    Komatsu has introduced a new machine portfolio of demolition excavators to the North American market.

    The PC490HRD-11, PC290LC-11, PC360LC-11 and PC490LC-11 have been successfully operating in the European market for more than 20 years and are now available to the North American demolition industry, providing the opportunity for customers to increase job site efficiency.

    The PC490HRD-11 demolition excavator features the K100 boom change system, enabling operators to begin working within minutes of arriving at a job site, and minimizing time for boom changes as the job progresses. The machine can reach up to 104 ft. and includes a full demolition guarding package, excellent visibility from a 45-degree tilting cab, and an informative human/machine interface panel.

    The PC290LC-11, PC360LC-11 and PC490LC-11 straight boom excavators boost reach, providing 22 to 26 percent more reach than standard excavators, with easy customization that allows users to program up to 15 different tools. The machines are built to tackle tough demolition jobs with robust protection elements like heavy-duty revolving frame and under guards, bucket cylinder guard, boom light protection guards and reinforced attachment linkage.

    Komatsu's additional product line of Lehnhoff quick couplers and Montabert demolition attachments can be paired with these demolition excavators to further increase the versatility of these machines.

    "Komatsu understands that the demolition industry is a fast growing and evolving segment that demands new product innovation," said Bruce Boebel, director of products and services. "We are excited to be able to now provide this family of demolition excavator solutions in support of the industry, offering the ability to quickly customize for different working environments and provide versatility and efficiency at the job site."

    For more information, visit komatsu.com.




    Today's top stories

    Chicago's Metra $332M Project Replaces 22 Bridges

    Minnesota Flooding Affects Construction Crew

    Project Designers Get Creative On I-81 in Virginia

    Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas Introduces ZAXIS-7 Super Long Front Excavator to Americas Market

    VIDEO: EarthCam Shows Construction Time-Lapse of Juday Creek Water Treatment Plant

    Skanska Completes $89M Renovation, Addition to University of New Hampshire's Spaulding Hall

    Indiana's E&B Paving Supports NAPA's National Net Zero Vision

    TriStar Announces Two-Day Virtual Summer Online Auction in August



     

    Read more about...

    Demolition Excavators Komatsu New Products







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA