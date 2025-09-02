Komatsu introduces the new PC220LC-12 and PC220LCi-12 excavators with enhanced operator comfort, fuel efficiency, maintenance cost savings, and performance upgrades. The PC220LCi-12 includes IMC 3.0 technology for automation enhancements. Features include 3D boundary control, operator ID system, safety alerts, and KomVision 360 camera. Ideal for contractors in various excavation tasks.

Komatsu photo Komatsu announced two new excavators, the PC220LC-12 and PC220LCi-12 (LCi model shown).

The new PC220LC-12 features a cab and controls designed for operator comfort, efficiency and productivity, according to Komatsu. The PC220LCi-12 includes the same features plus IMC 3.0, Komatsu's latest intelligent machine control technology, incorporating automation enhancements designed to enhance operator productivity throughout each shift.

Both 21-24 ton-class hydraulic excavators are ideal for residential and commercial contractors, either performing basic land clearing and general earthwork or more advanced GPS design-driven site development.

Compared to the PC210LC-11, both excavators feature:

• a cab that is 28 percent larger, with 30 percent more legroom and 50 percent improved visibility;

• up to a 20 percent increase in fuel efficiency due to a new electro-hydraulic system and high-output engine;

• up to a 20 percent reduction in maintenance costs due to longer replacement intervals for hydraulic oil and oil filters and longer cleaning intervals for the particulate filter; and

• significant performance upgrades including increases of up to 7 percent in lifting capacity and up to 8 percent in bucket digging force.

The PC220LCi-12 with IMC 3.0 features factory-integrated 3D boundary control. With this technology designed to help improve efficiency, operators can now set a work-restriction surface for height, depth, front, back and side boundaries.

The machine is designed to stop automatically when it approaches a restricted zone. 3D boundary control helps operators work efficiently across the entire jobsite by remembering multiple restriction zones specific to each work area.

Several new and enhanced features are provided as standard equipment and help deliver operator comfort and convenience. Besides the spacious cab, air-suspension seat and ergonomic controls, a new operator ID system stores up to 50 profiles. Once an ID is entered, each operator has their personalized settings automatically loaded. Both models help drive toward zero harm with rollover avoidance alerts, a KomVision 360 camera for enhanced bird's-eye views, people and object detection alert mode and many other features.

"We've built these excavators for the ones who need to get it done on every shift," said Peter Robson, senior director, product and service. "That was the thinking behind the design of these next-generation machines — to empower operators to perform at their very best, which translates into greater productivity on the job site. With the most advanced working environment we've ever created, these are excavators your operators will love to run."

