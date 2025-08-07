Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Komatsu North America, Pronto Launch Autonomy Solution for Quarry-Size Trucks

    Komatsu and Pronto partner to launch Komatsu Smart Quarry Autonomous, using Pronto's technology for autonomous quarry trucks. This collaboration aims to enhance safety, productivity, and efficiency in quarry operations of all sizes, offering a cost-effective autonomous solution.

    Thu August 07, 2025 - National Edition
    Komatsu


    Komatsu and Pronto announced a strategic collaboration to deploy Pronto’s autonomous haulage technologies to quarry operations in the North American market.
    Komatsu photo
    Komatsu and Pronto announced a strategic collaboration to deploy Pronto’s autonomous haulage technologies to quarry operations in the North American market.

    Komatsu and Pronto announced a strategic collaboration to deploy Pronto's autonomous haulage technologies to quarry operations in the North American market.

    The partnership centers on the launch of Komatsu Smart Quarry Autonomous, powered by Pronto, a system that integrates Pronto's autonomy technologies into quarry- sized haul trucks and ties into Komatsu's Smart Quarry solutions. This alliance "further positions both companies as leaders in transforming the quarry industry through cutting-edge autonomous technologies," according to the companies.

    "This collaboration with Pronto accelerates our vision of smart, automated quarry operations," said Jason Anetsberger, Komatsu's senior director of customer solutions. "We have decades of experience with autonomous haulage in large- scale mining. Now we're bringing that expertise to quarries of all sizes. It's a solution that helps drive productivity beyond what was previously possible and can support efforts to enhance safety by facilitating the removal of workers from areas of potential hazard."

    "Partnering with an industry leader like Komatsu is about more than technology, it's about accelerating the future of heavy industry," said Anthony Levandowski, CEO of Pronto. "Previously, the most advanced autonomy was reserved for the largest mines. Today, by combining Komatsu's trusted hardware and vast support network with Pronto's scalable, intelligent autonomous platform, we are fundamentally changing the game. We're enabling a future of enhanced safety and incredible productivity that is now accessible to quarries of all sizes."

    The new OEM-agnostic solution will allow quarry operators to retrofit existing Komatsu vehicles or purchase new trucks equipped with Pronto's self-driving system, enabling 24/7 operation with minimal human intervention, according to the company.

    The result is a step-change in operations: promoting safety by removing drivers from the immediate quarry environment, facilitating consistent cycle times with better fuel efficiency and providing data-driven insights via the Smart Quarry platform designed to optimize the overall operation of quarries.

    Pronto's autonomous technologies use artificial intelligence and an array of rugged sensors to perceive the environment and navigate haul roads. This streamlined approach is designed to significantly lower the cost and complexity of deploying autonomy for quarries of all sizes. Combined with Komatsu's Smart Quarry site fleet management and analytics suite, operators will be equipped with an unprecedented level of insight and real- time control over their operations.

    For more information, visit www.komatsu.com.




