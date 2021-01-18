The newest entrant to Komatsu’s iMC 2.0 line-up is the 165 hp (123 kW) PC210LCi-11 excavator.

Aimed to quickly lessen the skill gap between new and experienced operators, and improve the bottom line for contractors, Komatsu's intelligent Machine Control (iMC) is part of the company's suite of Smart Construction products, services and digital solutions that incorporate a host of advanced, proprietary machine technology.

Developed with input from leading construction companies, iMC gives contractors sophisticated, productivity-enhancing automation along with cutting-edge job site design, according to the manufacturer.

The newest entrant to Komatsu's iMC 2.0 line-up is the 165 hp (123 kW) PC210LCi-11 excavator. A smart choice for contractors who need a versatile solution that still offers excellent range, the PC210LCi-11 is Komatsu's smallest machine control excavator. Weighing 51,397 to 53,882 lbs. (23,313 to 24,440 kg), this intelligent excavator excels at digging precise footings, retention ponds and utility work. Its updated, factory-integrated system minimizes over-excavation and empowers operators to dig straight to grade quickly and accurately, according to the manufacturer.

Perform Finish Grading Using Only Arm Input

Operators can finish grade quickly and accurately with bucket angle hold control that automatically holds the bucket angle to the design surface during arm operation, enabling operators to perform finish grading using only arm input.

Auto Tilt Bucket Control

With integrated machine control, the auto tilt bucket control on the PC210LCi-11 assists the operator in aligning the bucket parallel with the slope, so that finish grading can be accomplished without having to align the machine with the target surface.

