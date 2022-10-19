Since January 2021, Komatsu and Proterra have been jointly developing electric medium-sized hydraulic excavators, and have been conducting PoC (Proof of Concept) tests on advance research machines at customers' construction sites.

Komatsu Ltd. will exhibit a 20-ton class electric hydraulic excavator equipped with a lithium-ion battery system for the first time at bauma 2022 from Oct. 24 through 30.

The machine is powered by a lithium-ion battery system from U.S.-based Proterra. Since January 2021, the two companies have been jointly developing electric medium-sized hydraulic excavators, and have been conducting PoC (Proof of Concept) tests on advance research machines at customers' construction sites. The machine is scheduled to be introduced to the Japanese and European markets in FY2023.

Hydraulic excavators are the most versatile type of construction equipment, and the mid-size class, in particular, is used in a wide range of job sites and applications, mainly in earth excavation and loading operations, requiring power and durability to withstand heavy-load work.

This model optimizes the entire body control system by capitalizing on Komatsu's proprietary coordinating technology. It specifically integrates Proterra's lithium-ion battery technology, which has a proven track record for use in heavy-duty and commercial vehicles deployed in various fields around the world, with Komatsu's components, such as the hydraulic pump, controller, and electric motor for work equipment operation, according to the manufacturer.

In addition, Komatsu has developed a robust cage structure to provide additional protection onboard the vehicle for its battery packs. As a result, Komatsu has achieved digging performance and durability equivalent to those of engine-driven hydraulic excavators. In addition, the high energy onboard the excavator's Proterra Powered battery system enables operation for up to 8 hours* when fully charged. (*operation of 5 to 9 hours in the PoC test, depending on the workload conditions.)

The electric power makes it possible to work comfortably in various work environments without worrying about noise and exhaust emissions, and is expected to be used for work in urban areas and nighttime construction work, etc. The zero engine vibration also will help reduce operator fatigue.

As global awareness of climate change accelerates, Komatsu has declared to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 with the aim of realizing a sustainable society. In collaboration with its partners, Komatsu is developing electric construction equipment to achieve zero exhaust gas emissions and a significant reduction in noise emissions with the vision of developing safe, highly productive, smart and clean workplaces of the future.

