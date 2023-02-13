Komatsu's intelligent PC360LCi-11 excavator will be on display at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023.

To help meet worker shortages and increase jobsite productivity, Komatsu is committed to offering tools that help customers best deploy their workforce and optimize operations.

With machines that help quickly upskill workers and technology that aims to improve efficiency, at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023, Komatsu will showcase how it can help customers optimize their workforce and create value.

PC900LC-11

Designed for heavy construction, demolition, material handling, deep sewer, water, large mass excavation and mining/quarry, the PC900LC-11 combines exceptional power with digging capabilities. Its performance-enhancing technology includes a KomVision camera system and optional Smart Construction 3D guidance and payload monitoring.

PC360LCi-11 Intelligent Excavator

This powerful and highly productive 80,000-plus lb. intelligent excavator features the latest iMC 2.0 technology to instill predictability into operations. The new tilting bucket can help maximize efficiency and productivity.

With fully integrated grade assist, the PC360LCi-11 adjusts to the operator's experience level, while the stroke-sensing hydraulic cylinders deliver critical precision and real-time positioning ― key to utility applications.

From mass excavation to finished grading, this powerful excavator can handle large jobs, and is equally adept at small- and mid-sized projects, according to the manufacturer.

Intelligent dozers: D39PXi-24, D51PXi-24, D71PXi-24

Machine logic allows Komatsu's iMC 2.0 dozers to continuously learn the terrain and make calculated decisions for the next pass, helping lessen the skills gap between new and seasoned operators. Tilt steering control automatically tilts the blade to maintain straight travel during rough dozing, reducing operator steering input.

