    Komatsu Unveils Historic P&H 2100BL Shovel Monument at Elko, Nev. Facility

    Komatsu unveils the historic P&H 2100BL shovel monument at its Elko, Nev., campus. The massive machine, a symbol of mining innovation, is a tribute to P&H Mining Equipment's legacy. The monument showcases Komatsu's commitment to advancing mining tech and community engagement.

    October 13, 2025 - National Edition

    Komatsu


    Komatsu team members and partners gather to celebrate the arrival of the P&H 2100BL electric rope shovel, unveiled as a new landmark at the company's Elko, Nev., campus.
    Komatsu photo
    Komatsu team members and partners gather to celebrate the arrival of the P&H 2100BL electric rope shovel, unveiled as a new landmark at the company's Elko, Nev., campus.

    Komatsu announced the arrival of a P&H 2100BL electric rope shovel to serve as a landmark at its Elko, Nev., campus.

    A symbol of engineering excellence and mining innovation, the shovel has been relocated from Milwaukee, Wis., to serve as a monument to the legacy of P&H Mining Equipment and that company's long history of manufacturing in the United States.

    The P&H 2100BL, manufactured in 1979, has played a significant role in mining operations for more than four decades. Now standing prominently in front of the Elko facility, the machine is as tall as a five-story building and weighs over one million lbs. Its visibility from I-80 makes it a striking testament to the industry's progress and the impact of Komatsu's equipment in the mining sector.

    "The P&H 2100BL electric shovel is a remarkable piece of engineering. Its journey from Milwaukee to Elko marks a significant moment in our company's history," said Tom Suess, Komatsu's vice president and general manager of United States mining distribution. "This machine will now be prominently displayed in front of our Elko facility, symbolizing the evolution of mining technology, the enduring legacy of P&H Mining Equipment, and Komatsu's deep connection to and pride in being part of the Elko community. We are excited to share this iconic shovel with the community and celebrate its past and future contributions to the industry."

    Komatsu's Elko service center is a regional hub for mining and construction support. Since initiating development of the site, Komatsu has invested a total of $57 million to build and expand the facility in response to customer needs. The service center, which officially opened in 2019, is equipped to service haul trucks, hydraulic shovels, electric rope shovels and other mining support equipment. In 2023, Komatsu further reinforced its presence in Elko with the addition of a 50,000-sq.-ft. warehouse, enhancing parts availability for local mining and construction operations.

    The arrival of the P&H 2100BL monument underscores Komatsu's commitment to honoring its past while continuing to advance mining technology. The community is invited to visit and experience this historic machine up close, offering a unique opportunity for families and industry professionals alike to appreciate the evolution of mining equipment.

    For more information, visit komatsu.com.




