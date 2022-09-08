Delivering performance with a 1,580 gross horsepower (1180 kW), Tier IV final Komatsu SDA16V159E-3 engine, the HD1500-8E0 helps drive high levels of productivity.

Does your operation need an efficient 150 ton haulage solution that can deliver performance on grade while providing energy-saving technologies to help achieve lower fuel consumption? Komatsu's rigid frame off-highway haul truck, the HD1500-8E0, is purpose-built for mining, quarry and aggregate applications.

Delivering performance with a 1,580 gross horsepower (1180 kW), Tier IV final Komatsu SDA16V159E-3 engine, the HD1500-8E0 helps drive high levels of productivity. The redesigned cab, combined with a MacPherson strut-type and hydropneumatic suspension, gives operators the smooth and comfortable ride they need for long shifts.

Quick Specs of HD1500-8E0

Net horsepower: 1,570 hp (1,171 kW) @ 1,900 rpm

Operating weight: 550,229 lbs. (249,579 kg)

Rated payload: 153.2 tons (139.0 t)

Rated Capacity (SAE Heaped 2:1): 102 cu. yd. (78 cu m)

Travel Performance for Productivity

In addition to speed on grade, the HD1500-8E0 is equipped with hydraulic, wet multiple-disc brakes on all four corners. The continuously cooled, large-capacity brakes also act as a highly responsive retarder, providing operators with confidence at higher speeds when traveling downhill. Downhill descent also can be controlled by setting a desired travel speed with the automatic retard speed control (ARSC), which applies the brake retarder to maintain the desired setting and descend the road with confidence.

Maneuverability for Tight Spaces, Steep Grades, Slippery Haul Road Conditions

With a tight turning radius (36 ft. 9 in.), operators in the HD1500-8E0 can easily maneuver in and out of tight spaces when spotting to be loaded or positioning to dump. The MacPherson strut-type independent front suspension features an A-arm wheel-to-mainframe design for wide spacing and easy access to the engine bay.

Komatsu's traction control system (KTCS) provides enhanced control in loose or slippery haul road conditions by monitoring the rear wheels for slippage and automatically applying pressure to the independent wheel brake assemblies.

Technology That Promotes Enhanced Productivity

The HD1500-8E0 has a 7-speed, fully automatic transmission with two configurable reverse speeds. Komatsu's advanced transmission with optimum modulation control system (K-ATOMiCS) provides electronic shift control with automatic clutch modulation, promoting optimized clutch engagement at every gear to provide smooth shifting without losing torque, offering a comfortable ride while helping to reduce material spillage.

Enhance payloads, promote productivity and control the life cycle costs of your truck with the HD1500-8E0‘s integrated payload meter (PLM). It manages the payload of each hauling cycle, analyzing production volume and the working conditions of the machine.

Operator Comfort, Visibility

Designed with a convenient control layout, the ergonomic operator cab is equipped with an air suspension seat to help dampen vibrations. Seat heater and ventilator are equipped as standard. To help improve operator comfort, hydropneumatic suspension provides a smooth ride over rough terrain, while the low noise engine, fan clutch and cab sealing provide a quiet, low decibel operating environment.

Give your operator greater visibility to the work-area with features like KomVision, a 360-degree monitoring system that uses six cameras for a real-time view of surroundings. Two screen mode allows your operator to view the 360-degree bird's eye view and any of the six cameras to be viewed simultaneously, on a dedicated monitor.

Maintenance Made Easier

Designed for convenient preventative maintenance and servicing, a ground-level service center is located at the bottom of the HD1500-8E0‘s hydraulic tank, putting engine, transmission, brake control and hydraulic oil filling evacuation ports accessible in one central location. The standard, automatic greasing system helps minimize maintenance time by automatically supplying grease at predetermined intervals. A battery disconnect switch, located on the left side of the vehicle, is accessible from the ground level. For security during maintenance, there are tie-off anchor points for safety harnesses.

The cold weather package includes electric heating elements for engine oil pan, coolant, steering and hoist oil tank, transmission oil pan and brake oil tank, which plugs into an external power supply. The engine also is equipped with a cold weather ether starting aid system, standard for the HD1500-8E0.

