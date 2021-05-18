With innovative intelligent Machine Control (iMC 2.0), Komatsu's smallest intelligent dozer, the D39i-24 lets you program 3D design data directly into the 105 hp machine.

The faster your construction crew reaches a state of maximum productivity, the better it is for your bottom line. Have you ever watched crews, surrounded by modern equipment, begin a job by pounding a wooden stake into the ground and think, "Isn't there a better way?" There is.

With innovative intelligent Machine Control (iMC 2.0), Komatsu's smallest intelligent dozer, the D39i-24 lets you program 3D design data directly into the 105 hp machine. Operators — even those with less experience — can work with utmost efficiency, guided by sophisticated automation, according to the manufacturer.

Through automatic dozing, rough cut to finish grade, Komatsu's iMC 2.0-equipped D39i-24 helps make every pass count for superior production.

With a factory-installed, integrated system, the D39i-24 has been upgraded with a number of new intelligent features.

Learns as it works

With proactive dozing control, the dozer measures the terrain it tracks over and uses that data to plan the next pass so even less experienced operators can automatically cut/strip from existing terrain. Productivity can improve by up to 60 percent versus previous generation.

Reduces operator fatigue in rough dozing

Tilt steering control automatically tilts the blade to maintain straight travel during rough dozing, reducing operator steering input by up to 80 percent.

Spreads fill material automatically

With the press of a button, lift layer control puts in repeated consistent lifts. Time savings are realized because each layer is precise, reducing or eliminating the need to rework for over compaction or under compaction.

Quick surface creation

Operators can create a temporary design surface with the press of a button with quick surface creation. Combined with other iMC 2.0 functions, crews can begin stripping or spreading using automated input while waiting for the finish grade model.

For more information, visit https://komatsu.ae-admin.com/equipment/dozers/small/d39exi-24 .

Today's top stories