Built on Komatsu’s intelligent machine control platform, and developed with input from leading construction companies, iMC 2.0 offers additional new features on the company’s mid-to large-size construction excavators: the PC290LCi-11, PC360LCi-11 and the PC390LCi-11.

Productivity is the key to success on the job site, and the faster a crew can reach maximum productivity, the better.

As part of Komatsu's suite of Smart Construction products, services and digital solutions, the company's intelligent Machine Control 2.0 (iMC 2.0) gives contractors the opportunity to take advantage of sophisticated, productivity-enhancing automation.

"Aimed to quickly lessen the skill gap between new and experienced operators — and improve the bottom line for contractors — our excavators with iMC 2.0 technology can help contractors transform their construction job sites into highly efficient, highly productive operations," said Andrew Earing, senior product manager, tracked products, Komatsu.

Built on Komatsu's intelligent machine control platform, and developed with input from leading construction companies, iMC 2.0 offers additional new features on the company's mid-to large-size construction excavators: the PC290LCi-11, PC360LCi-11 and the PC390LCi-11. An excellent match for footing excavation, trenching and slope work, these excavators with updated, factory-integrated systems, help to minimize over-excavation and empower operators to dig straight to grade quickly and accurately, according to the manufacturer.

Auto Tilt Bucket Control

With integrated machine control, auto tilt bucket control assists operators by aligning the bucket parallel with the slope, so that finish grading can be accomplished without needing to align the machine with the target surface.

Perform Finish Grading Using Only Arm Input

The new bucket angle hold control helps operators reach finish grade quickly and accurately. It automatically holds the bucket angle to the design surface during arm operation, enabling operators to perform finish grading using only arm input.

Find more information on Komatsu's excavators with intelligent Machine Control 2.0 here.

Today's top stories