For work on roadways, bridges, urban areas or anywhere space is limited, contractors need an excavator designed for confined spaces. Komatsu's tight tail PC78US-11 provides an ideal combination of performance and versatility in a compact and easy-to-transport package.

Efficiency and versatility come standard

With standard high flow auxiliary hydraulics and proportional joysticks that offer job versatility, the 67.7 hp (50.6 kW) PC78US-11 provides precise attachment control. Its standard grading blade with new moldboard profile improves backfilling and light grading efficiency. The conventional boom design has a greater raising angle to reduce front bucket swing radius.

Faster cycles and custom modes

Its faster boom up/swing speed, combined with responsive quick arm speed, is designed to make excavating and leveling work easier and more efficient with the PC78US-11. The six working modes allow operators to tailor the machine to the required tasks, whether for fuel savings or performance.

Fuel efficient, low-cost power

The new high-efficiency power package and viscous fan clutch on the PC78US-11 work to lower overall fuel consumption by up to 13 percent. Its smart, simplified catalytic system removes soot without a diesel particulate filter, lowering maintenance costs and cost of ownership.

Quick and easy maintenance

Large service access doors and grouped service points with ground-level access make periodic maintenance accessible and efficient.

Maximum operator comfort

Operators work in a quiet, climate-controlled cab featuring an air suspension seat, Bluetooth radio, and high-resolution monitor with rearview camera. The sliding cab door of the PC78US-11 makes entry and exit easier in confined spaces and LED lights provide enhanced vision at night.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/PC78US-11

