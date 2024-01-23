Photo courtesy of Komatsu The PC900LC-11 offers major design enhancements compared to the earlier model. The new counterweight removal system helps make moving this large machine easier, and the boom configuration reduces transport height.

Built for tough jobs that require high performance, the Komatsu PC900LC-11 excavator is an easy-to-transport, versatile machine.

The 842 hp machine is designed for heavy construction, demolition, material handling, deep sewer, water, large mass excavation and mining/quarry.

Taking productivity to a new level, the PC900LC -11 offers increased bucket and lifting capacity and higher performance with:

Up to a 40 percent increase in productivity

25 percent more arm crowd force

12 percent more swing torque

Based on the highly reliable and durable PC800LC-8, the PC900LC-11 offers major design enhancements compared to the earlier model. The new counterweight removal system helps make moving this large machine easier, and the boom configuration reduces transport height.

For easy access to all filters, oil level checks and sample ports, a new service pass through area allows easy access to all filters. The major structures, booms and arms, with a redesigned revolving frame, were engineered to increase longevity.

To help operators improve situational awareness, tools such as the KomVision camera system come standard on the PC900LC-11. KomVision is a 360-degree monitoring system that uses six cameras for a real-time view of the surroundings. Smart Construction 3D guidance and payload monitoring are other available options.

