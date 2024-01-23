List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Komatsu's PC900LC-11 Excavator With Counterweight Removal System Makes Moving This Large Machine Easier

    Tue January 23, 2024 - National Edition
    Komatsu


    The PC900LC-11 offers major design enhancements compared to the earlier model. The new counterweight removal system helps make moving this large machine easier, and the boom configuration reduces transport height.
    Photo courtesy of Komatsu
    The PC900LC-11 offers major design enhancements compared to the earlier model. The new counterweight removal system helps make moving this large machine easier, and the boom configuration reduces transport height.

    Built for tough jobs that require high performance, the Komatsu PC900LC-11 excavator is an easy-to-transport, versatile machine.

    The 842 hp machine is designed for heavy construction, demolition, material handling, deep sewer, water, large mass excavation and mining/quarry.

    Taking productivity to a new level, the PC900LC -11 offers increased bucket and lifting capacity and higher performance with:

    • Up to a 40 percent increase in productivity
    • 25 percent more arm crowd force
    • 12 percent more swing torque

    Based on the highly reliable and durable PC800LC-8, the PC900LC-11 offers major design enhancements compared to the earlier model. The new counterweight removal system helps make moving this large machine easier, and the boom configuration reduces transport height.

    For easy access to all filters, oil level checks and sample ports, a new service pass through area allows easy access to all filters. The major structures, booms and arms, with a redesigned revolving frame, were engineered to increase longevity.

    To help operators improve situational awareness, tools such as the KomVision camera system come standard on the PC900LC-11. KomVision is a 360-degree monitoring system that uses six cameras for a real-time view of the surroundings. Smart Construction 3D guidance and payload monitoring are other available options.

    For more information, visit www.komatsu.com.




