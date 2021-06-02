At the three millionth unit ceremony (L-R) are Todd Stucke, Kubota SVP of marketing, product support and strategic projects; Ben Grady and Clegg Grady of Kenansville Equipment Company; customer Mike Trombly; Harry Yoshida, president and CEO of Kubota North America and Kubota Tractor Corporations; and Alex Woods, Kubota SVP of sales operations, supply chain and parts.

Kubota Tractor Corporation has sold its three millionth unit in the United States. The L3901 tractor was sold by Kubota dealership Kenansville Equipment Company in Kenansville, N.C., to customer Mike Trombly, both of whom were recognized recently by Kubota executives in a special ceremony.

"We have been very focused on growing our business here in the U.S. by making strategic investments in infrastructure, processes, and personnel to meet the needs of our customers," said Harry Yoshida, president and CEO of Kubota North America and Kubota Tractor Corporations.

"We have strengthened our distribution facilities in Kansas and Georgia, we have hired the right talent in the right places, and we continue to expand our product offerings based on feedback from our customers, and in partnership with Kubota dealers like Kenansville Equipment. The three millionth milestone demonstrates our continued commitment to investing and growing in the United States."

The ceremony at the dealership was followed by a visit from Kubota executives to customer Mike Trombly's home.

"When I first bought my property, I wasn't able to get from one end to the other and my pond was not getting enough water for the longest time," said Trombly. "I got the L3901 based on some recommendations and for what I needed to do around here and was told it was the tractor I needed to get the job done."

Todd Stucke, Kubota's senior vice president of marketing, product support and strategic projects also was on hand for the ceremony.

"It's no surprise that the three millionth unit just happens to be the L3901 since it's our core tractor, the number one selling tractor we have, and the number one selling compact tractor on the market for more than a decade," said Stucke. "We are pleased to mark the occasion with this particular model because it's a nod to our successful past for bringing durable and reliable tractors to market as we continue to innovate to bring new equipment to market year after year."

Long-time Kubota dealer Kenansville Equipment Company also was recognized during the ceremony for its part in the sale of the historic unit.

"We were very surprised and very proud that we have sold the three millionth tractor for Kubota," said Ben Grady, who runs the business alongside his father. "As Kubota's business has grown over the years, so has ours. It's been a privilege to serve great customers in our community like Mike, and we're proud to be a part of this significant milestone."

For more information, visit KubotaUSA.com.

