    Kubota Extends Trackhouse Racing Sponsorship Through 2027 Season

    Kubota extends sponsorship with Trackhouse Racing through 2027 NASCAR season. Drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez praise the partnership. Kubota to support Shane van Gisbergen in Xfinity Series race. Partnership also supports farmer veterans with donations to Farmer Veteran Coalition.

    Thu February 20, 2025 - National Edition
    Kubota


    Kubota will continue as the official tractor company of Trackhouse Racing as it has since 2022.
    Kubota photo
    Kubota will continue as the official tractor company of Trackhouse Racing as it has since 2022.

    Kubota Tractor Corporation and Trackhouse Racing announced Kubota's familiar black and orange paint scheme will appear on the team's Chevrolets through the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season.

    Kubota also will continue as the official tractor company of Trackhouse Racing as it has since 2022.

    "It's awesome to continue an authentic partnership with a world-renowned brand like Kubota," said No. 1 Chevrolet driver Ross Chastain, an eighth-generation watermelon farmer. "Kubota's support of Trackhouse Racing and agriculture means the world to me, and I hope to get them back to victory lane this year."

    Chastain piloted the No. 1 Kubota Chevrolet six times in 2024 and secured three top-five and five top-10 finishes, including his victory at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. on Sept. 29, 2024.

    In 2025, the Kubota livery will appear on Chastain's Chevrolet six times including: Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz.; Las Vegas Motor Speedway; Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway; Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway; New Hampshire Motor Speedway; Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan.

    Chastain's Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suárez will race the Kubota paint scheme at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth on May 4, 2025.

    Suárez, a native of Monterrey, Mexico, drove the No. 99 Kubota Chevrolet in 2024 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth and earned a fifth-place finish.

    "It's great to have a brand like Kubota supporting our race team," said Suárez, who earned his second Cup Series victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February 2024. "I think their continued partnership says a lot about them and Trackhouse Racing and how to build a successful relationship."

    As part of the partnership extension, Kubota will serve as the primary sponsor when Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen drives JR Motorsports' No. 9 Chevrolet in the Aug. 9, 2025 Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. The New Zealander is competing in the Cup Series in 2025 as a rookie after winning three Xfinity races in 2024.

    "I'm an outdoorsy guy and it's great to be connected with a brand like Kubota," said Van Gisbergen, who plans to run at least three more Xfinity races in 2025. "I've already put their equipment to use building out a race track at my house, so the timing has been perfect. I'm looking forward to driving the Kubota car in the Xfinity race at Watkins Glen and going for the win."

    For the third consecutive year, Kubota and Trackhouse Racing are putting the partnership in overdrive in support of farmer veterans. In the races Kubota is serving as the primary sponsor of Chastain's No. 1 Kubota Chevrolet, a $10,000 donation will be made to the Farmer Veteran Coalition for a top-10 finish. The Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) is a national nonprofit organization that assists military veterans and currently serving members of the Armed Forces to transition into careers in farming. Since 2015, Kubota has partnered with FVC on the "Geared to Give" program, which has provided more than $1 million to the coalition in the form of organizational support, grants to veterans and 46 pieces of donated equipment. Chastain's top-10's throughout the last two seasons have generated a total of $70,000 in donations.

    "After incredible seasons with Ross, Daniel and the Trackhouse team, we're excited to keep the momentum going through the 2027 season," said Todd Stucke, president of Kubota Tractor Corporation. "Seeing Ross win at Kansas in the Kubota car and Daniel's fifth-place finish right here in our backyard at Texas Motor Speedway were big moments for all of us in Kubota Country, and now with Shane on the team, we're looking forward to many more this year and beyond."




