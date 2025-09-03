Kubota's Hometown Proud Grant Program awards 10 local nonprofits with $25,000 in cash and equipment to support various community projects. The initiative, now in its fifth year, has invested over $2.4 million in total and aims to strengthen ties with Kubota dealers while empowering communities. Additionally, the 2025 Hometown Proud Win & Give Sweepstakes winner received a BX sub-compact tractor and nominated a nonprofit for a $1,000 mini-grant. Learn more at KubotaUSA.com.

Kubota graphic 2025 Kubota Hometown Proud voucher recipients

Ten outstanding community-based nonprofits across the nation are each being awarded $25,000 in cash and $25,000 in Kubota equipment as part of this year's Kubota Hometown Proud grant program.

Now in its milestone fifth year, the program continues to invest in organizations making a difference at the local level, from community equestrian therapy centers to grassroots landscaping support for the elderly and farming training incubators, each project is unique to the community it serves and strengthens. Kubota's community support totals more than $2.4 million since the program's inception.

To empower local communities and strengthen ties with Kubota dealers, the 2025 program invited nonprofits nationwide to apply for funding and equipment, resulting in 1,088 applications in total. After a rigorous review process, 10 grant winners were selected, one in each of Kubota's 10 operating districts.

"The Kubota Hometown Proud grant program is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to supporting the communities where our customers and dealers live and work," said Alex Woods, president of Kubota Tractor Corporation. "Each year, we are inspired by the dedication and impact of local nonprofits, and we are honored to help empower their important work. Congratulations to this year's grant recipients and thank you to our dealers for supporting these projects and for continuing to make a difference in their hometowns."

2025 Kubota Hometown Proud Voucher Recipients

• 6 Stones (Euless, Texas) and its Community Powered Revitalization project is supported by Kubota of Dallas.

• Coping Together (Frankfort, Ill.) and its Ranch Therapy Town project is supported by McCullough Equipment Group.

• Crawford County Parks Board (Marengo, Ind.) and its Playground & Heart of Our Community project is supported by Jacobi Sales, Inc.

• Fruitdale High School Alumni Organization (Vinegar Bend, Ala.) and its Rebuilding Ag Building and Greenhouse project is supported by Circle C Tractor.

• Hands and Hearts for Horses (Thomasville, Ga.) and its Arena Maintenance Equipment project is supported by Linder Turf & Tractor.

• I Want to Mow Your Lawn Inc., (Wayne, N.J.) and its Lawn Care for Our Heroes & Neighbors project is supported by Marshall Machinery.

• Lynchburg Grows (Lynchburg, Va.) and its Urban Farm & Greenhouse Restoration project is supported by Kubota of Lynchburg.

• Northern Colorado Foodshed Project (Fort Collins, Colo.) and its New Farm Business Accelerator project is supported by Wickham Tractor Co.

• Northland Arboretum (Brainerd, Minn.) and its Northland Arboretum Bike Park project is supported by Quality Equipment.

• University of Hawai'i Foundation (Honolulu, Hawaii) and its GoFarm Hawai'i Cultivating Future Farmers project is supported by Bacon Universal.

In addition to the grant program, Kubota invited consumers nationwide to participate in the 2025 Hometown Proud Win & Give Sweepstakes, which closed on July 31, 2025. This year's sweepstakes winner received a BX sub-compact tractor and also was able to nominate a nonprofit in their hometown to receive a $1,000 mini-grant. The sweepstakes winner was Ken W. from Roberts, Wis., and the local nonprofit that received the mini-grant was Coco's Heart Dog Rescue.

For more information, visit KubotaUSA.com.

