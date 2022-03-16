Kubota Tractor Corporation recently celebrated a milestone anniversary — 50 years of powering and empowering the American dream — by giving back in a big way through the launch of its second annual Kubota Hometown Proud grant program, a community grant program for cities, counties, and nonprofit organizations.

To thank the communities and dealers who have played a vital role in 50 years of the company's success, Kubota is expanding this year's grant program fivefold to award five $100,000 grants, one in each of the company's operating regions, to refresh or revitalize five local projects. Each of the five winning projects will be put to public vote in July for a chance to receive the Kubota Community Choice Award and an additional $100,000 grant.

"We are extremely grateful that our iconic orange equipment is at work in every rural landscape, suburban neighborhood and urban cityscape across America," said Todd Stucke, senior vice president of marketing, product support and strategic projects, Kubota Tractor Corporation.

"We are proud of the important role our equipment plays in building and maintaining our communities and enhancing our overall way of life. That is what the Kubota Hometown Proud grant program is all about and why we are significantly increasing our investment this year to give back to more communities and dealers who have helped Kubota establish roots in the U.S., getting us to where we are today."

Bridging the Gap to More Local Resources

Each dealer in Kubota's 1,100-strong dealer network strives to give back and support the communities where they live and work. Kubota is helping to further bridge its dealers' local relationships by connecting grant resources to community revitalization projects.

The program is now accepting applications at KubotaHometownProud.com through April 15, 2022. All municipalities and nonprofit organizations are invited to enter a community project — from parks and playgrounds to rodeo arenas or community gardens and more.

"Our goal is to help Kubota dealers, our customers and our communities navigate challenges and achieve more, not only for today but for the next 50 years and well beyond," Stucke added. "It's constant evolution and innovation that keeps us forward-looking and focused on working together to build a better future for us all — because ‘together, we do more' than we could ever do alone."

How to Enter

Applying is an easy, three-step process:

Step One: Visit KubotaHometownProud.com between now and April 15, 2022. An authorized officer or employee with the legal authority to act on behalf of the municipality or registered 501(c)(3) organization can enter.

Step Two: Fill out the online application form to tell us about a community project in need.

Step Three: Upload project photos and organization information, then click 'enter.'

After the application period closes on Friday, April 15, 2022, all project entries will be reviewed, and Kubota will select five winners, one from each region to each receive a $100,000 grant. Then, in July, the public is invited to visit KubotaHometownProud.com to cast a vote for one of the top five winning projects. The community project with the highest number of votes will be presented with the Kubota Community Choice Award and will receive an additional $100,000 grant this August.

Every voter that casts a vote will be automatically entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win a Kubota residential Z200 Series zero-turn mower or BX Series sub-compact tractor.

To be considered, all grant application submissions must be entered by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit status organization or a city, town, or other municipality. The project must be within a 50-mile radius of an authorized Kubota dealer to qualify.

For more information, visit KubotaHometownProud.com.

