Kubota Tractor Corporation unveiled the newest member of its compact track loader line with the SVL97-2.

The new SVL97-2 offers increased productivity coupled with Kubota's tradition of dependable power. The new SVL97-2 will replace the popular SVL95-2s.

"Kubota's new SVL97-2 sets the bar for our compact track loader line with standard equipped telematics, rearview camera, lockable DEF door and a newly redesigned DEF System," said Patrick Baker, Kubota construction equipment product manager. "Our SVL line has been a core product offering within the construction equipment marketplace, and the enhancements available on this unit keep Kubota at the top of its game."

High Productivity Meets New Standard Technology

The new SVL97-2 boasts a 96-hp engine with a rated operating capacity of 3,200 lbs. (at 35 percent tipping load). The track loader boasts 7,961 lbs. of breakout force and a 3.4-ft. reach at max height. The new SVL97-2 also comes standard with telematics — the ability to monitor the machine's health and location provides peace of mind and added protection.

The standard rear-view camera can be set to display constantly or only when the machine is moving in reverse, allowing for better rear visibility and increased operator comfort. Optional front LED work lights are available for more efficient and safer work during the night and in any low light condition.

Enhanced DEF System

Key improvements to the unit include a significantly improved DEF system. The DEF system has been re-engineered to ensure long-term reliability and productivity. Kubota also improved the sealing of the cab, reducing the amount of dust, water and debris entering the operating space. This upgrade will give end-users a cleaner and more efficient work environment.

For more information, visit www.KubotaUSA.com.

