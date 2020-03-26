Kubota Named Official Equipment Partner of Rangers

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Kubota Named Official Equipment Partner of Rangers

Thu March 26, 2020 - West Edition #7
CEG


Kubota’s MX Series is designed for both residential and commercial needs, including land maintenance, feeding livestock, landscaping and municipal applications. With more than 50 optional accessories, the MX Series can be customized according to a range of applications and criteria.
Kubota’s MX Series is designed for both residential and commercial needs, including land maintenance, feeding livestock, landscaping and municipal applications. With more than 50 optional accessories, the MX Series can be customized according to a range of applications and criteria.
Kubota’s MX Series is designed for both residential and commercial needs, including land maintenance, feeding livestock, landscaping and municipal applications. With more than 50 optional accessories, the MX Series can be customized according to a range of applications and criteria. The heavy-duty, commercial grade Kubota Z700 Series is completely designed and manufactured in the United States. Built around a quick and powerful 48 hp gasoline engine, with speeds of up to 40 mph, the Sidekick is the fastest, strongest and most agile Kubota utility vehicle yet.

Kubota Tractor Corporation is making its Major League Baseball debut this season as the official on-field equipment partner of the Texas Rangers. As the Rangers move into their new ballpark this season, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Kubota equipment will be used exclusively to maintain the grounds of the modern-day professional sports facility through the 2024 season.

"Kubota is proud to partner with our hometown team, the Texas Rangers, and we feel like it's a home run," said Todd Stucke, senior vice president of marketing, product support, and strategic products of Kubota Tractor Corporation. "To keep a facility like Globe Life Field at the top of its game, you need the right equipment for the job and that's exactly what Kubota brings to the plate."

Included in the five-year partnership, the Texas Rangers grounds crew and maintenance teams will utilize a wide variety of Kubota equipment to manage the world-class facility, from utility vehicles and mowers to navigate and maintain the property, to compact and utility tractors with performance matched attachments to handle the bigger, tougher tasks around the ballpark.

"We are excited to partner with a hometown company like Kubota," said Jim Cochrane, senior vice president of corporate partnerships of the Texas Rangers. "Their mowers, tractors and utility vehicles will keep the grounds around Globe Life Field in great shape for years to come."

The equipment on-deck for the partnership includes the Z700 Series, ZD1200 Series and WG Series mowers; the RTV-XG850 Sidekick, RTV-X1140 and RTV-X1120 utility vehicles; and the MX Series and L Series tractors.

For more information, visit kubotausa.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Kubota Sports TEXAS Texas Rangers