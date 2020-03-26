Kubota Named Official Equipment Partner of Rangers

Kubota’s MX Series is designed for both residential and commercial needs, including land maintenance, feeding livestock, landscaping and municipal applications. With more than 50 optional accessories, the MX Series can be customized according to a range of applications and criteria.

Kubota Tractor Corporation is making its Major League Baseball debut this season as the official on-field equipment partner of the Texas Rangers. As the Rangers move into their new ballpark this season, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Kubota equipment will be used exclusively to maintain the grounds of the modern-day professional sports facility through the 2024 season.

"Kubota is proud to partner with our hometown team, the Texas Rangers, and we feel like it's a home run," said Todd Stucke, senior vice president of marketing, product support, and strategic products of Kubota Tractor Corporation. "To keep a facility like Globe Life Field at the top of its game, you need the right equipment for the job and that's exactly what Kubota brings to the plate."

Included in the five-year partnership, the Texas Rangers grounds crew and maintenance teams will utilize a wide variety of Kubota equipment to manage the world-class facility, from utility vehicles and mowers to navigate and maintain the property, to compact and utility tractors with performance matched attachments to handle the bigger, tougher tasks around the ballpark.

"We are excited to partner with a hometown company like Kubota," said Jim Cochrane, senior vice president of corporate partnerships of the Texas Rangers. "Their mowers, tractors and utility vehicles will keep the grounds around Globe Life Field in great shape for years to come."

The equipment on-deck for the partnership includes the Z700 Series, ZD1200 Series and WG Series mowers; the RTV-XG850 Sidekick, RTV-X1140 and RTV-X1120 utility vehicles; and the MX Series and L Series tractors.

For more information, visit kubotausa.com.