    Kubota North America Supports Texas Flood Recovery With $100,000 Donation, Construction Equipment, Generators to Aid Clean-Up Efforts

    Kubota North America aids Texas flood recovery with $100,000 donation, supplies and equipment. Partnering with local dealers, Kubota supports Kerr County Flood Relief Fund to assist affected communities in clean-up efforts. Matching employee contributions up to $25,000 to further aid recovery.

    Tue July 15, 2025 - West Edition
    Kubota


    Kubota logo

    In response to the devastating floods that swept through Kerrville and surrounding areas of central Texas over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Kubota North America announced a contribution to assist in clean-up and restoration efforts with the donation of construction equipment, generators and $100,000 to help the affected communities recover from this disaster.

    Working in partnership with local Kubota dealers Ewald Kubota and Texas Ag Equipment nearest the hardest-hit areas, with locations in Fredericksburg and Alpine, Texas, respectively, Kubota will direct the funding to the community foundation of the Texas Hill Country's Kerr County Flood Relief Fund to ensure immediate aid reaches those who need it most.

    "We're all heartbroken by what happened in Kerr County and the surrounding communities," said Alex Woods, president of Kubota Tractor Corporation. "The scale of the devastation and the loss experienced by so many families is difficult to comprehend. Our thoughts are with everyone affected, especially those still waiting for news about loved ones. We hope that our assistance can offer meaningful support to first responders, recovery teams and local residents as they work through the difficult and ongoing process of debris removal, clean-up and recovery. Kubota stands with these communities as they face the challenging days ahead."

    Kubota North America remains committed to supporting the communities where its employees, customers and dealers live and work, especially during times of crisis. In addition to the company's direct support, Kubota is launching a matching gifts campaign for employees wishing to contribute to the relief effort. Throughout July, Kubota will match employee donations to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund up to a total of $25,000 in additional funding.

    For more information, visit KubotaUSA.com.




