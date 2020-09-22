Kubota Previews New 2021 Construction Equipment with Dealers

Kubota Tractor Corporation unveiled six new pieces of construction equipment and various attachments for its network of 1,100 authorized dealers at its annual dealer meeting, Kubota Connect, which was held virtually due to the global pandemic.

While the format was different, the meeting showed no slow down on Kubota's behalf as the manufacturer rolled out new innovations and engineering in the construction equipment segment, further expanding its offerings to contractors and commercial landscapers.

"Clearly, this year has presented some challenges in the global business world, but the fact that Kubota provides equipment for a variety of essential markets has allowed us to continue product innovation and development across the board," explained Tom Burton, Kubota product marketing director, construction and national accounts.

"Looking ahead at 2021, it's the ‘year of the excavator' for Kubota as we're expanding our construction equipment offering with a new model and several updates to our excavators, in addition to introducing new wheel loaders and attachments. We value our dealer relationships and welcome the opportunity to preview what's in our pipeline for what's to come in 2021 and it is sure to be an exciting year ahead."

New for 2021: Excavators

Updates across Kubota's excavator line, as well as a brand-new model were unveiled to dealers during Kubota Connect. The most notable announcement was the U48-5, a brand-new model and Kubota's response to the growing four-to-six ton excavator market. The reduced tail swing U48-5 compact excavator will complement the U Series and bridge a size gap between Kubota's KX040-4 and its U55-4. In addition, Kubota will be updating several other excavators from -4 to a "next generation" of -5 models.

Kubota's next generation of excavators will include various engineering refinements with a continued focus on technology and precision control, enhanced operator comfort and consistent high performance.

New for 2021: Wheel Loaders

Kubota updated its R Series wheel loader line and previewed new features for 2021 with dealers. The popular R30 Series will be updated to an R40 Series with improved visibility, enhanced comfort and increased stability and loader lift performance.

Two new models will be added to the line, replacing two prior models, and both will be available at dealerships in the first quarter of 2021. More details to come upon availability.

New for 2021: Compact Track Loader

During Kubota Connect, Kubota previewed a new addition to its compact track loader line with the introduction of the new SVL97-2.

The new SVL97-2 will replace Kubota's SVL95-2 and features improved durability, reliability by updating the DEF system and adding in-cab technology and enhanced operator comfort. The new track loader will have an operating weight of 11,600 lbs. and have a rated operating capacity of 3,200 lbs. More specs and details will be announced upon availably in Q1 of 2021.

New for 2021: New Construction Attachments

Kubota, together with its sister company Land Pride, unveiled a variety of new attachments and implements across the construction lineup, all new for 2021.

Dealers previewed new vibratory rollers, pallet forks, buckets and a breaker for the SCL1000, hydraulic coupler for the KX and U Series excavator lines, as well as highly anticipated SC6072 skid cutter, equipped to cut grass, weeds and brush, exceeding the capabilities of its smaller predecessor, according to the manufacturer.

Each new piece of equipment, with more details and specs will be announced individually and available at authorized Kubota dealers in the first quarter of 2021.

For more information, visit KubotaUSA.com.