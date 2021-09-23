Kubota Tractor Corp. should break ground within weeks on a new $60 million western region headquarters and distribution center in Elk Grove, with city officials banking on seeing more such plans pop up nearby. (RMW Architecture & Interiors rendering)

Kubota Tractor Corporation has closed escrow and acquired nearly 44 acres of land in Elk Grove, Calif., in Sacramento County off Highway 99, roughly 20 miles north of its current facility in Lodi, California.

The property will allow the company to expand its network in the United States and western states with the development of a new Kubota Western Division Office and larger equipment distribution hub. This effort reinforces the company's commitment to providing localized support to its dealers and customers.

"Lodi has served Kubota well over the years, but our continued growth and increased demand for Kubota products in the U.S. has prompted the need for a larger distribution facility here in the west," said Kyle Hagen, Kubota's western division manager.

"Elk Grove allows us to remain close to our existing employee base while we expand our operations to better serve our dealer network. And we're hiring: career opportunities are available for a chance to get started with us today in Lodi and grow with us as we make the transition to Elk Grove."

The new site will continue to provide easy access to Kubota dealers along the Central Valley corridor, as well as more closely link the company to capital region amenities, including the Sacramento International Airport.

"Elk Grove has a proven track record of thoughtful planning, significant infrastructure investment, innovative economic development services, and fast permit timelines, allowing us to attract businesses like Kubota to our city," said Darrell Doan, Elk Grove's economic development director.

"Kubota benefits from Elk Grove's strategic location in California's affordable Central Valley including all the assets of the greater Sacramento and nearby San Joaquin Valley regions, allowing distributors and manufacturers to quickly and efficiently assemble and ship goods to their final destination throughout the west. We are thrilled to welcome Kubota to our community and look forward to their many successes."

"As the company continues on a high-growth trajectory, Kubota maintains its commitment to expanding our product offerings," said Harry Yoshida, president and CEO of Kubota Tractor and Kubota North America Corporations.

"Increasing the capacity of our West Division logistics operations will enable us to achieve even greater operational efficiencies to make Kubota's business stronger and more competitive to meet growing customer demand in the United States."

The new campus is an extension of the company's existing divisional operation structure that provides regional support for Kubota's 1,100-strong dealer network. Kubota's other division offices are located in Suwanee, Ga.; Fort Worth, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; and Edgerton, Kansas.

