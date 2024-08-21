Kubota logo

Kubota is partnering with Kansas Speedway for one of the most important races of the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season.

Kansas Speedway announced that its NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race on Sept. 27, will be named the Kubota Tractor 200. It will serve as the final race in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs' Round of 10, with two drivers eliminated from championship contention by the end of the night.

"We're thrilled to have Kubota playing such an important role in one of the most pivotal races of the season," said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. "Their commitment to Kansas City, the state of Kansas and to NASCAR racing overall is incredible, and we're excited to partner with them to make this an event to remember."

Kubota Tractor Corporation is based in Grapevine, Texas, and has a significant Kansas presence with its Midwest Division office and North American Distribution Center in Edgerton, manufacturing and assembly facilities in Salina and Abilene, and 17 dealerships across the state. Nationwide, there are more than 1,000 authorized Kubota dealerships and additional manufacturing, administrative and distribution facilities, with more than 7,000 employees who fabricate, weld and assemble compact equipment with domestic and globally sourced parts.

Since 2022, Kubota has been embedded within the NASCAR community and currently serves as the Official Tractor Company and a primary sponsor of Trackhouse Racing and NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet, and ThorSport Racing and defending NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes' No. 99 Ford F-150.

In addition to sponsoring the race and Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet and Rhodes' No. 99 Ford F-150 at Kansas Speedway next month, Kubota also will be active in the Fan Zone with an equipment display and will have company representatives on-hand to discuss job openings at its Kansas facilities.

"Kansas is an important market for Kubota and we're proud to partner with NASCAR and Kansas Speedway on this race in a region where so many of our employees, dealers, and customers call home," said Todd Stucke, president, Kubota Tractor Corporation. "We're proud to continue investing in America, and particularly in Kansas, to respond to increased demand for our products — and to do that, we're looking to fill more than 300 positions across our company to strengthen our operations nationwide."

Kansas Speedway was the site of the closest NASCAR Cup Series finish in history in May when Kyle Larson edged Chris Buescher for the win in a photo finish for the ages. That sets the stage for the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET on Sept. 29, the opening race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs' Round of 12.

That race will cap an incredible weekend of racing at Kansas Speedway, featuring four races over three days. It begins Friday, Sept. 27, with a doubleheader featuring the Kubota Tractor 200 and the ARCA Menards Series' Reese's 150, and continues Saturday, Sept. 28, with the NASCAR Xfinity Series' Kansas Lottery 300. And then on Sunday, Sept. 29, the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the site of the closest finish in series history with the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET.

Tickets for all seats are on sale and can be purchased at www.kansasspeedway.com.

