Kubota photo The new Kubota ProCab four-post design with rounded glass provides clear sightlines for the operator, while keeping the operator climate-controlled and productive with remote start, heated glass, rear wiper and rear and side defrosters.

Kubota Tractor Corporation introduced the new Grand L70 Series, the further evolution of its flagship compact tractor.

Engineered for residential and commercial operators, the Grand L70 Series includes three model options (premium, deluxe and cold weather) and delivers technology in the operator seat with a multi-function loader joystick and intelligent Hydrostatic Transmission (iHST). Plus, the all-new Kubota ProCab allows for optimal comfort and productivity year-round, according to Kubota.

"The Grand L70 Series is more than just a new tractor — it's an innovative leap forward in elevating the operator experience by seamlessly integrating technology," said Matthew Walker, Kubota senior product operations manager, compact and utility tractors. "Kubota has a long history of listening to customer feedback and innovating machines that not only meet the demands of modern small ranch and farm owners and professionals alike but also provide an operator experience that goes far beyond expectations. From loader work to snow removal, the Grand L70 is ready to outperform every challenge."

Intelligent Tractor Technology

The Grand L70 is tech-forward with a suite of premium features led by its new iHST and digital display and controls. Kubota's three-range iHST allows the operator to tailor the tractor performance to match the job at hand, with adjustable pedal sensitivity and an auto-throttle advance function. The tractor features a hydro-dual speed that allows the operator to switch between high and low within each range (low, medium and high) for a total of six speed ranges and pre-programmed yet customizable drive modes, including road, snow, loader and cutter.

Other tech advancements include a K-Command display, which is a vibrant, easy to navigate color screen with Bluetooth connectivity and hands-free calling, that gives easy access to all the customizable tractor settings and performance data. A digital stall guard helps protect the engine and power take-off from stalling by sensing engine load and making real-time adjustments to keep productivity high whether cutting grass or pushing dirt. A multi-function loader joystick offers up to nine pre-programmed functions, including cruise control, drive mode selection and iHST settings at your fingertips.

Operator Experience With Kubota's New ProCab

The Kubota Grand L70 is available in three model options: deluxe, premium and cold-weather. Both the deluxe and premium models are available with an open-air ROPS (roll over protective structure) or factory-installed Kubota ProCab for all-season operation.

The new Kubota ProCab four-post design with rounded glass provides clear sightlines for the operator, while keeping the operator climate-controlled and productive with remote start, heated glass, rear wiper and rear and side defrosters. The all-new ProCab provides a quiet, comfortable workspace with increased airflow and heated swivel seat options for long days on the job.

Leveled-Up Power, Performance

The Grand L70 runs on a Kubota diesel engine and offers horsepower options ranging from 37 to 60 hp, empowering operators to tackle a wide variety of jobs with power, confidence and efficiency. The Grand L70 uses Kubota's Common-Rail System (CRS) with electronically controlled fuel injection for smooth, efficient operation. Both models are available in 3- or 4-cylinder configurations; the deluxe model features a naturally aspirated engine, while the premium model steps up to a turbo-charged engine.

Engineered for Modern Tractor Operator

For residential users, the Grand L70 brings new levels of comfort and customization to loader work and land management. The newly introduced multi-function loader joystick allows operators to set cruise control, adjust drive modes and fine-tune transmission settings, all while completing loader tasks such as moving brush or stacking hay bales. An optional mechanical self-leveling loader further enhances productivity for material handling and stacking.

A performance-matched backhoe (BH92A) and three performance-matched loaders (LA806, LA1056, LM1056) are available to pair with the Grand L70, boasting a loader lift capacity of up to 3,029 lbs., more than 9 ft. of digging depth and rapid attach/detach systems. With the new K-Command display screen with jog dial navigation and the multi-functional loader joystick, operability is easy to understand, navigate and tackle daily tasks.

For more information, visit KubotaUSA.com.

