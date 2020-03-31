Kubota's SSV Series Skid Steers

Tue March 31, 2020 - National Edition
Kubota
Kubota's skid steer loaders include the SSV65 and SSV75. With standard two-speed travel and optional high-flow hydraulics, Kubota's skid steers will meet the needs of construction, rental and agriculture customers.
The rated operating capacity is 1,950 and 2,690 lbs., respectively, for the SSV65 and SSV75. Both models feature a slide-up, front-entry door that rises overhead, a side light for better visibility and safe night operation, and a spacious cabin with climate control. An optional multi-function lever is available, allowing for fingertip control of major machine and implement functions.
