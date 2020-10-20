--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
LaBounty Adds Shear Jaw to UPX 1800 Processor

Tue October 20, 2020 - National Edition
LaBounty

While smaller models in the UPX lineup already offer multiple jaw types, the new offering for the UPX 1800 adds versatility for demolition projects requiring larger processors.



Stanley Infrastructure, a partner for industrial tools and attachments, announced that LaBounty added a shear jaw to its UPX 1800. This adds to the concrete cracker jaw already available with the 32,000-lb. demolition attachment.

The LaBounty UPX platform has one of the industry's best power-to-weight ratios, with a streamlined design and increased stress flow, which directly complements increased power of newer, high-performance excavators. It delivers high productivity to help contractors complete large infrastructure projects in less time, according to the manufacturer.

"These large, highly productive and versatile attachments are helping contractors complete big infrastructure projects faster," said Michael Moriarty, director of marketing at Stanley Infrastructure.

"Regardless the scale of the project, we've got the right attachment to couple with our industry-leading know-how and technical support to help our customers maximize profitability."

For more information, visit www.stanleyinfrastructure.com.



