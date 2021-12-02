Lake Erie Portable Screeners debuts its new Pitbull PB127 static grizzly.

Lake Erie Portable Screeners, manufacturer of Pitbull portable material processing equipment, announced the debut of its new Pitbull PB127 static grizzly. The designation references the 12-ft. wide by 7-ft. deep by 7-ft. 10-in. high overall dimensions of the new grizzly.

The main frame is constructed of rugged fully welded 3-in. square structural tube steel with a 3/8-in. wall thickness. The new PB127 bridges the gap between the company's smaller PB86, PB106 static grizzlies and its largest static grizzly, the PB148, for a total of four grizzly size options.

The PB127 Static Grizzly is designed to provide years of service handling the toughest material — from rocks to demolition rubble. Applications include work on construction and demolition sites, as well as landscape and municipal work.

The PB127 Static Grizzly features easily-adjustable, bolt-on culling bars that are factory set standard at 4-in. minus spacing, which may be changed to accommodate different material sizes. Additional bars may be added to provide a minimum of approximately 1-in. spacing, or bars may be removed to facilitate screening of larger materials.

The PB127 comes with heavy duty "D" rings for safe and efficient loading and unloading. Purpose designed with a lower profile than its PB148 sibling, the PB127's size makes it transportable on a standard flatbed truck. The operating weight of the standard grizzly is 4,905 lbs. and is compatible with any material handler capable of minimum 7-ft. 10-in. dump height.

Engineered and manufactured at the company's headquarters in Lake City, Pa., the PB127 adds to the company's lineup of heavy-duty grizzlies, portable screeners, conveyors and feeders. The new PB127 is scheduled to be available for delivery this winter.

For more information, visit pitbullscreeners.com. CEG

