List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Lake Erie Portable Screeners Debuts PB127 Static Grizzly

Thu December 02, 2021 - National Edition #25
CEG/Lake Erie


Lake Erie Portable Screeners debuts its new Pitbull PB127 static grizzly.
Lake Erie Portable Screeners debuts its new Pitbull PB127 static grizzly.

Lake Erie Portable Screeners, manufacturer of Pitbull portable material processing equipment, announced the debut of its new Pitbull PB127 static grizzly. The designation references the 12-ft. wide by 7-ft. deep by 7-ft. 10-in. high overall dimensions of the new grizzly.

The main frame is constructed of rugged fully welded 3-in. square structural tube steel with a 3/8-in. wall thickness. The new PB127 bridges the gap between the company's smaller PB86, PB106 static grizzlies and its largest static grizzly, the PB148, for a total of four grizzly size options.

The PB127 Static Grizzly is designed to provide years of service handling the toughest material — from rocks to demolition rubble. Applications include work on construction and demolition sites, as well as landscape and municipal work.

The PB127 Static Grizzly features easily-adjustable, bolt-on culling bars that are factory set standard at 4-in. minus spacing, which may be changed to accommodate different material sizes. Additional bars may be added to provide a minimum of approximately 1-in. spacing, or bars may be removed to facilitate screening of larger materials.

The PB127 comes with heavy duty "D" rings for safe and efficient loading and unloading. Purpose designed with a lower profile than its PB148 sibling, the PB127's size makes it transportable on a standard flatbed truck. The operating weight of the standard grizzly is 4,905 lbs. and is compatible with any material handler capable of minimum 7-ft. 10-in. dump height.

Engineered and manufactured at the company's headquarters in Lake City, Pa., the PB127 adds to the company's lineup of heavy-duty grizzlies, portable screeners, conveyors and feeders. The new PB127 is scheduled to be available for delivery this winter.

For more information, visit pitbullscreeners.com. CEG




Today's top stories

Industry Ready to Dive Into Infrastructure Projects After Bill Passes

Maryland Rebuilds Vital Transportation Hub

Komatsu Adds Smart Construction Drone, Smart Construction Field to Suite of Job Site Solutions

Crews Begin $3.4B San Diego Airport Terminal Project

The Next Level of Snow Clearing: Choosing a Snow-Worthy Compact Track Loader

JLG Launches New Bluetooth Enabled Analyzer, Analyzer Reader for Scissor Lifts Equipped with Mobile Control Module

Terex Utilities Introduces Auger Tools for Digger Derricks, Compact Equipment

Cat 120 GC Motor Grader Combines Reliable Performance, Low Cost-Per-Hour Operation



 

Read more about...

Lake Erie Portable Screeners New Products PITBULL Recycling Recycling & Processing Equipment Screening






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo