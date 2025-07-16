Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Lane Awarded Major I-85 Widening, Reconstruction Project in Gaston County, N.C.

    Lane Construction wins $337M project to widen and improve 4.1 miles of I-85 in Gaston County, NC. Project includes bridge and interchange work, road upgrades and railroad reconstruction. Construction starts in 2026, with completion scheduled for 2029 to enhance regional connectivity.

    Wed July 16, 2025 - Southeast Edition
    Lane Construction


    A rendering of the planned upgrades to I-85.
    HDR render
    A rendering of the planned upgrades to I-85.

    The Lane Construction Corporation has been awarded a $337 million design-build project for major improvements along Interstate 85 in Gaston County, N.C. — further strengthening the company's footprint in the market.

    Lane Construction is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. According to Lane, it brings a deep understanding of the region's transportation needs and is proud to deliver critical infrastructure improvements right in its own backyard.

    Commissioned by the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the project will widen and reconstruct approximately 4.1 mi. of I-85 between NC 7 (Exit 23) and east of NC 273 (Exit 27), a critical corridor that connects Gastonia to the greater Charlotte metropolitan area. Once finished, the improvements will provide a safer, more efficient route for local commuters and commercial drivers, enhancing connectivity across the region.

    Key project elements include:

    • widening and reconstruction of 4.1 mi. of I-85;

    • replacement or widening of six bridges;

    • reconstruction of two interchanges;

    • roadway improvements to local roads connecting to I-85;

    • intersection upgrades at Belmont Mount Holly Road and US 29/74 (Wilkinson Boulevard); and

    • reconstruction of approximately 4,000 linear ft. of Piedmont and Northern Railway, which crosses over I-85

    Construction is set to begin in early 2026 and be completed by 2029, with careful planning in place to maintain traffic flow and minimize disruption throughout the corridor.

    For more information, visit www.laneconstruct.com.




