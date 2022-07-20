Lane Construction has won another contract in Florida, valued at $223 million, to improve the safety and operations of the I-275/I-4 Downtown Interchange in Tampa. (Lane Construction photo)

The Lane Construction Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Webuild Group, has been awarded a highway construction project by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to improve the safety and operations of the I-275/I-4 Downtown Interchange (DTI) in Tampa.

The project adds to the company's more than $1 billion worth of active work in Florida, a key market for the company.

The $223 million design-build project will improve the safety and operational efficiency of this major interchange, which serves nearly 200,000 drivers each day. The improvements will enhance driver safety with higher volume ramps, improved roadway geometry, dedicated local exit ramps and updated signage.

Community involvement is key to FDOT's plan and has resulted in several enhancements including noise barrier walls, tree and vegetation preservation, replacement of greenspaces, walking trails and many aesthetic treatments to make this facility more visually appealing to the historic community it intersects.

The project also will feature new technology at crosswalk locations to promote pedestrian safety.

When work is completed, roadway safety is expected to improve, travel times are expected to be more reliable, and this route will be able to better serve its role as one of the main hurricane evacuation routes for the greater Tampa Bay region.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023.

Last year, Lane won an $85 million contract for an adjacent project along the I-275 Corridor from the I-4/I-275 Interchange to north of Hillsborough Avenue. Currently under construction, this project will enhance safety and traffic operations, add general use capacity, provide sound barriers and integrate opportunities for transit.

Both projects are key to the surrounding innovation district known for its growing healthcare and economic center. They provide interstate access to I-75 and I-4, tourist destinations and employment centers, as well as access to the University of South Florida, providing more efficient mobility of people and goods through the Tampa Bay area and the entire state.

Lane's portfolio of sustainable mobility and water management projects currently under way in the state are shaping more livable communities and healthier ecosystems due to key infrastructure. Ongoing projects include the Wekiva Parkway in Seminole County; the Poinciana Parkway in Osceola County; and Suncoast Parkway in Hernando and Citrus Counties; and the Caloosahatchee West Basin Storage Reservoir in LaBelle, an Everglades restoration project.

