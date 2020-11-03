Lane Construction to Complete 183A Tollway Project

The Lane Construction Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Webuild Group (formerly Salini Impregilo), announced it was awarded a $176 million design-bid-build contract to construct the Phase III extension of the 183A tollway project in Williamson County.

Work on the Phase III extension of the 183A tollway includes adding two tolled main lanes 6.6 mi. in each direction from Hero Way to North of SH 29 and constructing a shared use path from Hero Way to the proposed Seward Junction Loop project. The extension of 183A will include the construction of 17 bridges, two of which are over the South Fork San Gabriel River.

With unprecedented growth in Williamson County, especially in Cedar Park, Leander and Liberty Hill, traffic volumes along the 183 are seen increasing by 183 percent over the next 25 years. The project will help alleviate future congestion and reduce driving times for commuters.

The project is commissioned by the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority and is scheduled to be completed in October 2024