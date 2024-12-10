List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Lane Construction Wins $152M Contract for I-77 Interchange in South Carolina

    Lane Construction wins $152M contract to build I-77 interchange in South Carolina, supporting future Scout Motors EV facility. Project includes bridges, road relocation, and widening I-77 lanes. This is Lane's second recent win in SC, enhancing regional infrastructure.

    Tue December 10, 2024 - Southeast Edition
    Lane Construction


    The Lane Construction Corporation has been awarded a contract as the best value proposer to design and build a new $152 million interchange on I-77 in South Carolina.
    Rendering courtesy of SCDOT
    The Lane Construction Corporation has been awarded a contract as the best value proposer to design and build a new $152 million interchange on I-77 in South Carolina.

    The Lane Construction Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Webuild Group, has been awarded a contract as the best value proposer to design and build a new $152 million interchange on I-77 in South Carolina to support the future Scout Motors Inc. electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility in Blythewood, S.C.

    The improvements will provide easy access to the new Scout Motors facility, which will employ up to 4,000 people, delivering a significant economic boost to the region while helping relieve congestion and improve mobility for the residents of Blythewood.

    Project work includes four bridges, ramps, relocating an existing community (frontage) road and constructing a new east-west connector road from the planned Exit 26 to U.S. 21. Parts of U.S. 21 will be relocated to accommodate a grade-separated crossing for a new Norfolk Southern railroad spur line serving the Scout facility. Additionally, the project includes widening the northbound lanes of I-77 from south of the proposed interchange to Blythewood Road and making improvements at adjacent interchanges.

    This is Lane's second recent win in South Carolina where it is already working on the I-20 Bridges over the Wateree River and rehabbing the overflow bridges in Kershaw County, all of which were constructed in the 1970s and have reached the end of their service lives.

    For more information, visit www.laneconstruct.com.




