The Lane Construction Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Webuild Group, recently has been awarded a $233 million contract to increase capacity, mobility and connectivity on Florida's Turnpike Enterprise in Lake County, Fla., and will help to lay the foundation for a better future for all Floridians and its visitors.

The project, which stretches 7 mi. from the Minneola Interchange to O'Brien Road, is part of Florida's Turnpike Enterprise (FDOT) efforts to widen the Mainline Turnpike from Orlando to I-75.

Florida's Turnpike traverses the state from Miami to I-75 near Wildwood and is a major freight route for trucks. Due to ever-increasing traffic volumes, additional congestion and delays already experienced by travelers in the area have grown. Once completed, the highway will provide added traffic capacity for Florida residents and the more than 100 million visitors the area sees each year along this critical travel and hurricane evacuation route.

The project's scope of work includes widening the Turnpike Mainline from four to eight lanes (four lanes in each direction), as well as constructing new stormwater treatment facilities, new bridge structures new tolling sites, signing, pavement markings, lighting, communications, intelligent traffic systems (ITS) and interchange improvements. Work is expected to begin this fall.

As the builders of a safer and more connected America, Lane's portfolio of work spans across the state helping shape more livable communities due to key infrastructure projects.

In Tampa, the company is widening a busy downtown section of I-275 to provide more efficient mobility of people and goods through the Tampa Bay area. In February, it opened the award-winning Suncoast Parkway (SR 589), five months early, constructing a section of new highway located north of Tampa as part of a regional corridor along the western coast of Florida.

In the greater Orlando area in Osceola County, residents will experience an ease in traffic congestion and improved regional commuting once work is completed on the Poinciana Parkway. Late last year, Lane completed another section of Florida's Turnpike Enterprise in Orange and Osceola Counties, six months early, winning a Best In Construction award.

Finally, Lane is constructing a critical interchange project in Orlando that will complete the beltway around Orlando, at the intersection of I-4, SR 417, and the nearly completed new Wekiva Parkway (SR 429).

