The Lane Construction Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Webuild Group, has won a contract for taxiway pavement repairs at Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana in Virginia Beach, Va.

The contract, valued at $207,849,000, is a testament to the company's ongoing presence in the Mid-Atlantic region, a core market for Lane.

Awarded by the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT), work entails repairs to Phase I, Taxiway Alpha; and Phase II, Taxiway Alpha, Taxiway Bravo, Taxiway Papa and other related work at the naval air station. Work is expected to begin in the fall and be completed by early 2028.

This is the second contract in recent years that the company is completing at Oceana NAS. Lane previously repaired Runway 14L-32R and the associated electrical airfield lighting, as well as constructed new 4-ft.-wide taxiway shoulders in areas where the edge lighting systems were modified.

This latest win follows another recent $110 million contract in Virginia awarded to Lane earlier this year for the Newport News segment of the I-64 Hampton Roads Express Lanes (HREL). HREL is a multi-segment network of contracts for the Virginia Department of Transportation, that, once completed, will provide additional travel choices and help improve travel time reliability along one of the primary interstate roadways in Virginia.

Lane also is constructing the $441 million 495 Express Lanes Northern Extension (495 NEXT) in the state.

