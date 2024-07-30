List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Lane Construction Wins Oceana Naval Air Station Contract in Virginia Beach

    The Lane Construction Corporation won a $207.8 million contract for taxiway repairs at NAS Oceana in Virginia Beach. The project includes repairs to various taxiways and is expected to be completed by early 2028.

    Tue July 30, 2024 - Southeast Edition
    Lane Construction


    Work entails repairs to Phase I, Taxiway Alpha; and Phase II, Taxiway Alpha, Taxiway Bravo, Taxiway Papa and other related work at the naval air station.
    Photo courtesy of Lane Construction
    Work entails repairs to Phase I, Taxiway Alpha; and Phase II, Taxiway Alpha, Taxiway Bravo, Taxiway Papa and other related work at the naval air station.

    The Lane Construction Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Webuild Group, has won a contract for taxiway pavement repairs at Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana in Virginia Beach, Va.

    The contract, valued at $207,849,000, is a testament to the company's ongoing presence in the Mid-Atlantic region, a core market for Lane.

    Awarded by the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT), work entails repairs to Phase I, Taxiway Alpha; and Phase II, Taxiway Alpha, Taxiway Bravo, Taxiway Papa and other related work at the naval air station. Work is expected to begin in the fall and be completed by early 2028.

    This is the second contract in recent years that the company is completing at Oceana NAS. Lane previously repaired Runway 14L-32R and the associated electrical airfield lighting, as well as constructed new 4-ft.-wide taxiway shoulders in areas where the edge lighting systems were modified.

    This latest win follows another recent $110 million contract in Virginia awarded to Lane earlier this year for the Newport News segment of the I-64 Hampton Roads Express Lanes (HREL). HREL is a multi-segment network of contracts for the Virginia Department of Transportation, that, once completed, will provide additional travel choices and help improve travel time reliability along one of the primary interstate roadways in Virginia.

    Lane also is constructing the $441 million 495 Express Lanes Northern Extension (495 NEXT) in the state.

    For more information, visit www.laneconstruct.com.




    Today's top stories

    Chicago's Metra $332M Project Replaces 22 Bridges

    Project Designers Get Creative On I-81 in Virginia

    Consider These Compact Machines to Grow Your Fleet

    SPS New England, Select Demo Lead Boston Bridge Project

    VIDEO: EarthCam Shows Construction Time-Lapse of Juday Creek Water Treatment Plant

    VIDEO: Metro Atlanta Residents Get New Details On Proposed I-285 Top End Express Lanes Project

    McCann Industries Celebrated Fifth Year as Case CE Diamond Dealer

    Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas Introduces ZAXIS-7 Super Long Front Excavator to Americas Market



     

    Read more about...

    Airport Construction Infrastructure Lane Construction Corporation Military Virginia







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA