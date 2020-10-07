Largest Privately-Owned Sports Complex Coming to Mesa

City officials participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for Legacy Sports Park, a privately owned 320-acre multi-use family sports and entertainment complex that will be built in Mesa.

Arizona-based Legacy Cares Inc., along with Legacy Sports USA, announced that Legacy Sports Park, a privately owned 320-acre multi-use family sports and entertainment complex, will be built in Mesa. The project will be located at Ellsworth and Pecos roads next to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport area and will open to the public in January 2022. Legacy Sports Park will create more than 1,500 jobs and generate hundreds of millions of dollars in direct economic impact back to the surrounding community. The park is expected to attract more than three million visitors annually.

Legacy Sports Park is the vision of Randy J. Miller, chairman of Legacy Sports USA, Chad J. Miller, CEO of Legacy Sports USA, and Olympic gold medalist Dan O'Brien, director of performance training at Legacy Park. "This project is the culmination of years of perseverance and planning," said Randy J. Miller. "We have brought together a world-class team in order to bring this dream to fruition."

President of Legacy Cares Inc. Douglas Moss said, "Legacy Cares Inc. is thrilled that Randy, Chad and Dan's dream of Legacy Sports Park will soon be a reality. We are proud to be working with Legacy Sports USA, the developer and manager of Legacy Sports Park, to create a sports and entertainment complex and further the mission of Legacy Cares Inc. by providing athletes and their families in the Valley of the Sun, throughout North America and around the world with a safe, friendly, high quality environment in which to experience different sporting, artistic, educational and entertainment events and amenities."

Legacy Sports CEO Chad Miller added, "Legacy Sports and Family Entertainment Park is designed to encompass a lifetime for sports enthusiasts from youth sports facilities to senior sports programming.

"This project will transform the youth sports and family entertainment industry across the United States. Legacy Park is not just a sports complex, but a true family entertainment center with dining options, athletic apparel shops, as well as venues for concerts and various artistic events. A facility such as this is long overdue in the Arizona market. Legacy Park will provide a variety of playing fields and indoor team sports facilities designed with the latest in athletic technologies. It will offer an opportunity for athletes of all ages and levels of proficiency to develop their skills in a multitude of sports. The amateur athlete will be training and competing on the same facilities used by the professionals," added Chad Miller.

In addition, Legacy Sports Park also will include a multi-purpose arena and outdoor amphitheater designed for live events, family shows, exhibitions and conventions.

"The city of Mesa is excited to welcome Legacy Sports USA to the community," said Council Member Kevin Thompson, who represents Mesa's District 6. "We're committed to entrepreneurial thinking and working with enterprising businesses like Legacy Sports USA to provide ways for families and neighbors to get out and have fun together. Research shows that communities and local economies are improved by making recreational activities more readily available."

With a population of more than 500,000, Mesa is the 35th largest city in the United States and second largest in the Phoenix-Mesa metro area. It is larger than Miami, Minneapolis, Atlanta and St. Louis, making it an attractive location for a growing business. The area located at Ellsworth and Pecos, just east of Mesa Gateway Airport, offers accessibility to the freeway and other major thoroughfares, the area's growing family population and strong participation in youth and adult sports.

The project will be developed in one single phase constructing outdoor and indoor team athletic facilities geared to high energy entertainment, sports venues. The goal is to provide athletic competition, entertainment and the means to facilitate physical and mental wellness.

Legacy Cares Inc. (Legacy Cares), the owner of Legacy Sports Park is a 501(c)(3) entity incorporated in Arizona, dedicated to creating life-changing opportunities for all individuals through access to family entertainment facilities centered on youth sports. Legacy Cares' philosophy is to provide athletes and non-athletes of all ages, economic backgrounds and levels of athletic proficiency, the opportunity to participate in sports while fostering the enjoyment and camaraderie of teamwork and perseverance, key components in athletic competition and lifetime success.