Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search


    Larson Cable Trailers' Electric LCT-7500 E: Step Toward Greener Fiber Installation

    Larson Cable Trailers introduces the first electric-powered fiber installation trailer, the LCT-7500 E, addressing industry demand for sustainability. The electric model eliminates emissions and reduces noise, promoting environmentally-friendly practices in fiber optic installation.

    September 23, 2025 - National Edition

    Larson Cable Trailers


    Larson Cable Trailers introduced the electric LCT-7500 E.
    Larson Cable Trailers
    Larson Cable Trailers introduced the electric LCT-7500 E.

    Larson Cable Trailers introduced the electric LCT-7500 E, the first electric-powered fiber installation trailer that delivers the efficiency, durability and reliability crews demand while addressing the industry's growing need for sustainable equipment solutions, according to Larson.

    The fiber optic cable installation industry has traditionally relied on gas-powered equipment, contributing to emissions and noise at job sites across the country. Larson Cable Trailers' electric LCT-7500 E offers an alternative that addresses these environmental concerns while maintaining and improving operational performance.

    Moving Beyond Gas-Powered Operations

    Gas-powered cable installation trailers have been the industry standard, but they come with environmental costs:

    • direct emissions from engine operation during cable pulling and setup;

    • fuel consumption across multiple daily job sites; and

    • engine noise that can disrupt residential and commercial areas.

    Practical Environmental Benefits

    The electric LCT-7500 E addresses these issues directly:

    Emission elimination: Zero on-site emissions from the trailer itself, reducing the environmental impact of fiber installation projects.

    Noise reduction: Significantly quieter operation improves working conditions for crews and reduces disruption in residential areas.

    Industry influence: As contractors adopt electric equipment, it demonstrates that sustainable alternatives are viable for heavy-duty cable installation work.

    Regulatory preparedness: Positions contractors ahead of potential emission regulations in urban areas and environmentally sensitive zones.

    Market access: Enables contractors to bid on projects in areas with strict emission requirements or noise ordinances.

    Broader Industry Impact

    While individual trailer conversions provide localized benefits, wider adoption across the industry could meaningfully reduce the environmental footprint of fiber network expansion. The LCT-7500 E demonstrates that electric alternatives can meet the performance demands of cable installation work, according to Larson.

    The transition to electric equipment represents a practical step forward for an industry essential to digital infrastructure development. The LCT-7500 E demonstrates that environmental responsibility and operational effectiveness can be effectively aligned in the fiber installation sector.

    For more information, visit larsoncabletrailers.com

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Making Inroads

    Illinois DOT Crews Extend Life of I-24 Ohio River Bridge

    Crews Working to Renovate Penn State's Historic Football Stadium in Time for 2027 Season

    Massachusetts to Begin Building a $200M State Crime Lab in Marlborough Early Next Year

    Developer in Conn. Dreams of Bridge Over Long Island Sound, More Affordable Housing

    Caterpillar's Autonomy Contributes to Greater Safety, Operational Efficiency in Quellaveco

    Trimble Announces Martin Equipment as Technology Outlet for Ill., Iowa, Mo.

    VDOT, Transurban Launch Driver Safety Campaign Along I-495 NEXT Project Corridor



     

    Read more about...

    Electric Electric Equipment Larson Cable Trailers New Products Trailers







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147