Las Vegas Hosts World of Concrete 2020 Tradeshow

Wed February 12, 2020 - National Edition #4
World of Concrete hosted its 45th annual signature event in Las Vegas from Feb. 4 to 7.

Original equipment manufacturers from around the world and exclusive U.S. distributors of equipment, tools, products and services for the commercial construction, concrete and masonry industries gathered at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

More than 60,000 industry professionals from all around the world attended the trade show where more than 1,500 companies exhibited all segments of the construction industry including: commercial contractors, concrete contractors, concrete pumpers, construction managers, dealers/distributors, decorative concrete contractors, designers and specifiers, general contractors, block/segmental unit producers masonry contractors, architects, engineers, block producers, ready mix producers, rental equipment centers, repair contractors, residential contractors, specialty concrete contractors, precast, pipe and block producers, precast/prestressed producers and more.

World of Concrete has done a great deal of work to support the concrete and masonry industries. Over the last 45 years, more than $13 million has been contributed to the industry through the support of 18 leading concrete associations that are cosponsors of the event. After last year's show, 77 tons of brick and block were donated to Habitat Las Vegas; 51.7 tons donated to the International Masonry Training & Education Foundation and 3 tons donated to Habitat for Humanity. In 2019, 80 percent of materials used at the show were recycled.

World of Concrete was introduced to the commercial construction industry in Houston in 1975.

LiuGong’s largest excavator, the 950E, was on display at World of Concrete. Company reps (L-R): Josh Lubig, Lewis Miller and Nic Meister were on hand to answer questions.
LiuGong's largest excavator, the 950E, was on display at World of Concrete. Company reps (L-R): Josh Lubig, Lewis Miller and Nic Meister were on hand to answer questions.

Vermeer’s Kyle Newendorp (L), product specialist, and Matt Van Maanen, sales manager, display the company’s newest offering, the ATX960 articulated loader, at World of Concrete.
Vermeer's Kyle Newendorp (L), product specialist, and Matt Van Maanen, sales manager, display the company's newest offering, the ATX960 articulated loader, at World of Concrete.

This 890H wheel loader, LiuGong’s largest, met attendees at the entrance to World of Concrete in Las Vegas.
This 890H wheel loader, LiuGong's largest, met attendees at the entrance to World of Concrete in Las Vegas.

Brian Henk (L) and Rich Elliott of Epiroc were on hand to talk about attachments with show attendees. Epiroc manufacturers a complete line of attachments for construction, mining and demolition, including breakers and drum cutters.
Brian Henk (L) and Rich Elliott of Epiroc were on hand to talk about attachments with show attendees. Epiroc manufacturers a complete line of attachments for construction, mining and demolition, including breakers and drum cutters.

The ROMCO Equipment colors adorned this Mack Truck at the Mack exhibit in Central Hall. This Mack was equipped with a Cementech body and was delivered to ROMCO, Cemen Tech’s dealer in Texas. Michael Goforth (L) works in the Body Builders support group at Mack and Richard Bollenbacher is district sales manager of the southeast.
The ROMCO Equipment colors adorned this Mack Truck at the Mack exhibit in Central Hall. This Mack was equipped with a Cementech body and was delivered to ROMCO, Cemen Tech's dealer in Texas. Michael Goforth (L) works in the Body Builders support group at Mack and Richard Bollenbacher is district sales manager of the southeast.

The Wirtgen Group’s huge exhibit in Central Hall drew big crowds. Here, (L-R) ABSL Construction’s Todd Wheeler, Daryl Vorne and Luis Allende are joined by Marty Burks of Wirtgen, Vern Gunderson of Nixon-Egli Equipment and Wirtgen’s Jeff Wiley. ABSL is an asphalt milling and diamond grinding contractor in Calif. Nixon-Egli is the Wirtgen dealer for Calif.
The Wirtgen Group's huge exhibit in Central Hall drew big crowds. Here, (L-R) ABSL Construction's Todd Wheeler, Daryl Vorne and Luis Allende are joined by Marty Burks of Wirtgen, Vern Gunderson of Nixon-Egli Equipment and Wirtgen's Jeff Wiley. ABSL is an asphalt milling and diamond grinding contractor in Calif. Nixon-Egli is the Wirtgen dealer for Calif.

The Terex exhibit included several of the company’s brands, including the EvoQuip line of crushing and screening machines. Andrew Gillen (L), marketing director of Powerscreen of Calilfornia, and Powerscreen of California President Paul Campbell were available to answer questions about the Cobra 290R crusher and other EvoQuip products.
The Terex exhibit included several of the company's brands, including the EvoQuip line of crushing and screening machines. Andrew Gillen (L), marketing director of Powerscreen of Calilfornia, and Powerscreen of California President Paul Campbell were available to answer questions about the Cobra 290R crusher and other EvoQuip products.

At the Liebherr press conference, Clint Nichols, regional sales manager, introduces the new 42 M5 XXT truck-mounted concrete pump debuting at WOC . The 42 M5 XXT with 5-part multi-fold distributor booms could be brought under 32-ton operating weight due to a completely new development and the use of in-house components.
At the Liebherr press conference, Clint Nichols, regional sales manager, introduces the new 42 M5 XXT truck-mounted concrete pump debuting at WOC . The 42 M5 XXT with 5-part multi-fold distributor booms could be brought under 32-ton operating weight due to a completely new development and the use of in-house components.

(L-R): At the Geith booth showing off its highly popular manual 25-ton crusher is Geith Sales Manager Adrian Kelly, Wieser Brothers General Contractor Adam Olson, La Crescent Minn., Johnny Demary, Geith district sales manager, Andrew Dahl, also with Wieser Brothers; and Kyle Lundeen, district sales manager.
(L-R): At the Geith booth showing off its highly popular manual 25-ton crusher is Geith Sales Manager Adrian Kelly, Wieser Brothers General Contractor Adam Olson, La Crescent Minn., Johnny Demary, Geith district sales manager, Andrew Dahl, also with Wieser Brothers; and Kyle Lundeen, district sales manager.

Digga North America announces its partnership with Kanga Loaders at World of Concrete. Cody Udelhofen (L), product specialist of Digga, shows Derik Weckerly of All in One Products in Watford City, N.D., the Bigfoot XD trenchers for excavators, skid-steer loaders and backhoes.
Digga North America announces its partnership with Kanga Loaders at World of Concrete. Cody Udelhofen (L), product specialist of Digga, shows Derik Weckerly of All in One Products in Watford City, N.D., the Bigfoot XD trenchers for excavators, skid-steer loaders and backhoes.

Case’s Eric Zieser goes over all of the new B Series compact loader improvements and updates for its new product line relaunch.
Case's Eric Zieser goes over all of the new B Series compact loader improvements and updates for its new product line relaunch.

Tyler Zima, Bobcat loader product specialist, shows off the popular Bobcat S76 skid steer loader, which is a vertical lift path machine. The inline engine design and durable direct-drive system delivers the performance and durability required on today’s job sites. The one-piece sealed and pressurized cab decreases noise level inside the cab and lessens the amount of dirt and dust that can enter the cab.
Tyler Zima, Bobcat loader product specialist, shows off the popular Bobcat S76 skid steer loader, which is a vertical lift path machine. The inline engine design and durable direct-drive system delivers the performance and durability required on today's job sites. The one-piece sealed and pressurized cab decreases noise level inside the cab and lessens the amount of dirt and dust that can enter the cab.

Nathan Cain (L), Doosan product specialist and Doosan Infracore North America Marketing Director Aaron Kleingartner display the Doosan DX 62 R excavator. Doosan has 13 crawler excavator models designed for heavy digging and lifting operations.
Nathan Cain (L), Doosan product specialist and Doosan Infracore North America Marketing Director Aaron Kleingartner display the Doosan DX 62 R excavator. Doosan has 13 crawler excavator models designed for heavy digging and lifting operations.

Nick Otto (L) and David Thompson, Quick Attach, Alexandria Minn., with the show-stopping rock concrete saw.
Nick Otto (L) and David Thompson, Quick Attach, Alexandria Minn., with the show-stopping rock concrete saw.

Rob Minnich, president of Minnich, Mansfield, Ohio, with its Stinger electric vibrator and cord-free backpack system.
Rob Minnich, president of Minnich, Mansfield, Ohio, with its Stinger electric vibrator and cord-free backpack system.

The GOMACO booth at World of Concrete was one of the largest booths at the show.
The GOMACO booth at World of Concrete was one of the largest booths at the show.

Rich Currie, vice president of sales, Connect Work Tools, with the Hydraulic Breaker Series CH150.
Rich Currie, vice president of sales, Connect Work Tools, with the Hydraulic Breaker Series CH150.

Casey Black of Crewtracks, based in Layton, Utah, showcases realtime management and reporting software to help manage and track job-site activities.
Casey Black of Crewtracks, based in Layton, Utah, showcases realtime management and reporting software to help manage and track job-site activities.

Cody Blythe (L) and John Hargett of Doosan-Portable Power of Statesville, N.C., present the XP185 air compressor. Shown here equipped with an optional 4RW generator to maximize job site productivity.
Cody Blythe (L) and John Hargett of Doosan-Portable Power of Statesville, N.C., present the XP185 air compressor. Shown here equipped with an optional 4RW generator to maximize job site productivity.

Power Curbers & Power Paver’s Daniel Milam, based in Salisbury, N.C., demonstrates the SF2700 asphalt paver featuring high visibility combined with easy operating capabilities.
Power Curbers & Power Paver's Daniel Milam, based in Salisbury, N.C., demonstrates the SF2700 asphalt paver featuring high visibility combined with easy operating capabilities.

The XCMG XE210U crawler excavator featuring intelligent control technology and powered by a 4T Cummins is presented by Dennis Smith of Las Vegas.
The XCMG XE210U crawler excavator featuring intelligent control technology and powered by a 4T Cummins is presented by Dennis Smith of Las Vegas.

Wacker Neuson Corp. introduces the all new Wacker Neuson backpack concrete vibrator, shown here by Jonathan Fairbanks of Menomonee Falls, Wis.
Wacker Neuson Corp. introduces the all new Wacker Neuson backpack concrete vibrator, shown here by Jonathan Fairbanks of Menomonee Falls, Wis.

The MB Crusher team from Reno, Nev. representing its line of crushing and screening buckets: (L-R): Braden Riley, Regan Whitfield, Alex Jovel, Chris Ballengee, Jillian Talbot and Joshua Fanjeaud.
The MB Crusher team from Reno, Nev. representing its line of crushing and screening buckets: (L-R): Braden Riley, Regan Whitfield, Alex Jovel, Chris Ballengee, Jillian Talbot and Joshua Fanjeaud.



