Las Vegas Hosts World of Concrete 2020 Tradeshow

World of Concrete hosted its 45th annual signature event in Las Vegas from Feb. 4 to 7.

Original equipment manufacturers from around the world and exclusive U.S. distributors of equipment, tools, products and services for the commercial construction, concrete and masonry industries gathered at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

More than 60,000 industry professionals from all around the world attended the trade show where more than 1,500 companies exhibited all segments of the construction industry including: commercial contractors, concrete contractors, concrete pumpers, construction managers, dealers/distributors, decorative concrete contractors, designers and specifiers, general contractors, block/segmental unit producers masonry contractors, architects, engineers, block producers, ready mix producers, rental equipment centers, repair contractors, residential contractors, specialty concrete contractors, precast, pipe and block producers, precast/prestressed producers and more.

World of Concrete has done a great deal of work to support the concrete and masonry industries. Over the last 45 years, more than $13 million has been contributed to the industry through the support of 18 leading concrete associations that are cosponsors of the event. After last year's show, 77 tons of brick and block were donated to Habitat Las Vegas; 51.7 tons donated to the International Masonry Training & Education Foundation and 3 tons donated to Habitat for Humanity. In 2019, 80 percent of materials used at the show were recycled.

World of Concrete was introduced to the commercial construction industry in Houston in 1975.