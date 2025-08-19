Las Vegas is set to construct a $200 million Campus for Hope to tackle homelessness, offering 900 beds and various services like mental health care and job training. Funded through a public-private partnership, the facility will replace existing services and is expected to open in 2028. Governor Lombardo and Assembly Speaker Yeager express optimism about the project's potential impact.

Overland Partners rendering A rendering of the Campus for Hope in Las Vegas.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on July 17, 2025, in Las Vegas for the Campus for Hope, a $200 million facility being built to address homelessness in southern Nevada, 967kklz.com reported.

The project will be built on 26 acres once used by Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services. There will be 900 beds and a multitude of services that include mental health care, job training and substance abuse treatment.

The project is being funded via a public-private partnership, with $100 million coming from the Nevada Legislature and the same amount from area resort companies, 967kklz.com reported.

All existing services will be relocated, according to the plans. Construction is likely to start in late 2025 with the facility's anticipated opening in 2028.

"We all should be absolutely excited for today," Gov. Joe Lombardo told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "This is the perfect partnership of what we're trying to accomplish in the state of Nevada. … An individual who is dealing with homelessness has no idea where the borders are, has no idea where the city and the county meet and where the resources are."

Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager touted the project's greatest significance: "This project that brings us here today," he said, "has the potential to have the greatest and the longest-lasting impact of them all."

The campus will be modeled after San Antonio's Haven for Hope and not operate as a walk-up shelter. Referrals instead will come through city and county agencies, 967kklz.com reported.

