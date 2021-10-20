The canyon was impacted by several major materials slides, including mudslides earlier in the summer.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has awarded contractor partner, Colorado-based Lawrence Construction, the I-70 Glenwood Canyon Emergency Project. Motorists traveling on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon should anticipate delays, as well as intermittent daytime and nighttime closures, due to repair work. This current phase of the emergency project is estimated at $6.1 million.

The canyon was impacted by several major materials slides, including mudslides earlier in the summer on July 29 and 31. The debris did considerable damage to the interstate at Mile Point 123.5, known as Blue Gulch.

"We are encouraged to get this project kicked off and have a contractor that mobilized so quickly and is using a plethora of local help," CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said. "We understand how impactful the closures of the canyon are on the local economy. Gov. Polis has been clear that he wants everything completed before Thanksgiving, and we are optimistic we will have the interstate back open to four lanes at this location by the end of November."

Crews have been actively setting up permanent traffic control barriers at the Blue Gulch location, where a majority of the repair work will start. The initial damage and clean up after the materials slides required an extended closure of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon to ensure the safety of the traveling public. The interstate is now open in the canyon, with the Blue Gulch section of roadway down to one lane each direction due to temporary and long term repairs.

At mile point 123.5, crews are excavating mudslide material surrounding the 7-ft. by 7-ft. concrete box culvert that runs beneath the interstate from Blue Gulch to the river. CDOT crews have uncovered the culvert inlet, which was severely damaged due to the mudslides. The contractor team now is working to determine how much debris is in the culvert and the extent of the damage and repairs that will need to be made.

Additionally, crews are excavating and hauling debris from the mile point 123.5 location to begin the first phase of roadway and retaining wall reconstruction. Portions of the eastbound roadway retaining wall adjacent to the recreation path were destroyed or severely damaged in the event. This wall infrastructure supports the eastbound lanes.

On the westbound deck, removal and rebuilding of the damaged parapet wall, and concrete deck will be in tandem with the work on the culvert.

Repairs to the recreation path will round out the project as well as continued debris removal, railing and barrier repair at several locations throughout the canyon that experienced material slides.

Lawrence Construction is using several local subcontractors that all have experience in Glenwood Canyon. The subs are from Gypsum, Silt, Carbondale and Grand Junction.

