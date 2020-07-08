The new X4 standard warranty gives customers peace of mind by helping protect their equipment from unforeseen expenses created by repair costs and/or downtime.

LBX Company LLC, Lexington, Ky., announced standard full-machine warranty terms of five years or 5,000 hours on new Link-Belt X4 excavators purchased after July 1, 2020. This warranty package also includes a five-year/10,000-hour XtraStructure warranty.

The new X4 standard warranty gives customers peace of mind by helping protect their equipment from unforeseen expenses created by repair costs and/or downtime. The warranty also is transferrable through the warranty registration process, according to the company.

"The decision to expand our warranty represents a unique opportunity for LBX and our dealers to be the industry leaders, with a powerful warranty package that fully supports our long-term growth strategy," said Rod Boyer, vice president, customer support. "This is a very strong statement on the inherent quality of our products."

Does not apply to all models or applications.

For more information, visit https://en.lbxco.com/warranty/.